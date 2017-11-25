FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean says it's in the midst of another record breaking year of sales for its iconic "duck boot," and there will be enough to meet the holiday crunch.

The Maine company's sales of the leather-and-rubber boot have grown for several years in a row as it has undergone a surge in popularity. Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the company projects to sell about 750,000 of them this year.

That would be 100,000 more than last year, and nearly three times the amount sold in 2012. Beem says the company has mostly eliminated backlog for boots and doesn't anticipate problems with availability during the holiday shopping season.

The boot has been around for more than 100 years. L.L. Bean has said it wants to top a million sold next year.