TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

L.L. Bean's beloved ducks boots expecting record holiday season

In this Aug. 17, 2017 photo, a Bean

In this Aug. 17, 2017 photo, a Bean Boot displayed at the L.L. Bean manufacturing center in Lewiston, Maine, Bean said it's in the midst of another record breaking year of sales for its iconic 'duck boot,' and there will be enough to meet the 2017 holiday crunch. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean says it's in the midst of another record breaking year of sales for its iconic "duck boot," and there will be enough to meet the holiday crunch.

The Maine company's sales of the leather-and-rubber boot have grown for several years in a row as it has undergone a surge in popularity. Company spokeswoman Carolyn Beem says the company projects to sell about 750,000 of them this year.

That would be 100,000 more than last year, and nearly three times the amount sold in 2012. Beem says the company has mostly eliminated backlog for boots and doesn't anticipate problems with availability during the holiday shopping season.

The boot has been around for more than 100 years. L.L. Bean has said it wants to top a million sold next year.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, you Traveling with pets: 15 safety tips
Pumpkin Picking at Schmidt?s Farm Share your favorite family memories
We got married on July 3rd, 2016 at Tied the knot? Show us the shot!
My First Christmas picture! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
The Fire Island Lighthouse (East of Robert Moses 34 best holiday events for families on LI
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grill, Smithtown: Recent Long Island restaurant openings
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE