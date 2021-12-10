Lovers of nice things at reasonable prices might want to make a beeline to the new Leonza’s Treasure Box thrift shop in Farmingdale.

Leonza’s, which opened on Oct. 5, is named after owner LaShanda Griffin’s late grandmother, Leonza Snell.

"She was my best friend," says Griffin. "So, whenever I had a problem, she was my go-to. I loved her so much, she was like my treasure box."

Griffin’s grandma’s namesake shop has something for everyone: furniture, clothing for men, women, children and infants, shoes, boots, sneakers, glassware, gifts, wall art, throw pillows, books, toys, jewelry and more.

In the furniture department, Leonza’s carries every kind of table imaginable: from dining room tables to end tables, coffee tables, side tables, nesting tables, foyer tables, antique tables and wine tables. There are desks, sofas, shelving, bedroom furniture and assorted lamps.

Some of Griffin’s more unique finds are her midcentury modern dishes, glassware, paintings, sofas, and glass end tables.

Most of the merchandise is gently used, but there are a number of new, never used items that come from private donations or from liquidation sales, including clothes, and dining and office furniture. The shop doesn't currently accept consignment sales.

Sign up for the Holiday Happenings newsletter! Get the scoop on local holiday events and shows as well as tips on what to buy your loved ones during the season of giving. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A lifelong shopper, Griffin felt compelled to open her store to unload some of her own personal collection and, more importantly, help people in the community find the very specific things they’re looking for and just being there to lend an ear.

Prices start at 75 cents for glassware and go up to $500 for a dining room set. Leonza’s Treasure Box is located at 449 Main Street in Farmingdale. The shop is open Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Days and hours might be extended for the holiday season; 631-201-9586.