Lighten up with Rebecca Minkoff’s Nylon Collection

Rebecca Minkoff's Nylon Collection includes the Julian nylon

Rebecca Minkoff's Nylon Collection includes the Julian nylon backpack, $145. Photo Credit: Rebecca Minkoff

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
Looking to drop some pounds now that it’s spring? For some, that means things like running, cardio and getting back to the gym — but for the perspiration-averse, Rebecca Minkoff’s new Nylon Collection may be the perfect, pain-free way to lighten up.

The line offers up totes, weekenders and backpacks (plus belt bags and other small accessories), all water-resistant, lightweight and priced under $200. (We bet your heart’s beating faster already.)

Minkoff gets that getting in shape can be tough, so maybe this is the treat you use as incentive to start moving.

You’ll certainly feel better swinging this Julian nylon backpack, $145, over your shoulder — part of the line, it’s a lighter take on the brand’s popular leather backpack, in eye-catching magenta, adorned with dog-clip hardware and the phrase “Make Sweat Sexy.” Hey, you’ll get to the gym one of these days.

Look for the Nylon Collection at Rebecca Minkoff shops and rebeccaminkoff.com.

