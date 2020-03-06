Supportive shoes, warm layers, reusable coffee mugs and backpacks: Long Island Rail Road commuters have a style of their own.

Take Pedro Peguero, Jr., 24, who slips into a polo or tee and sneakers and catches the 7:19 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma Monday through Friday like clockwork, with his noise-canceling headphones in tow. "There was a time when I used to wear a more business-y look," says the graphic designer who’s commuted for three years. "But sitting on the train all dressed up was for me, personally, uncomfortable." And he’s not alone.

Between standing on the station platform, snatching a seat on a crowded train and the walk to the office, wearing dress shoes, suits and other business attire isn’t always an ideal option. Put simply by Phil Schwaeber, 60, from Plainview who’s been riding for the past 40 years: "Comfort is the key on the LIRR."

Even the newest of Long Island Rail Road commuters consider adjusting their wardrobes for comfort. In Professor Rona Casciola's Fashion Design Business Practices class at Nassau Community College, students are already discussing clothing fit for commuting to upcoming internships in Manhattan. "When you're about to catch a train, you have to start sprinting. I've seen people in Penn Station literally bust out in a sprint," says D'vonne Gallant, 26, of Baldwin. "Instead of wearing heels, I'd wear sneakers and change."

To piece together an ideal commuting look, we’ve turned to those who’ve mastered their own ride to hear their functional fashion tips. They don’t always add up to the most stylish of outfits, but as someone who commutes, you quickly learn it’s not always about how you look but about how comfy you are getting there.