For aficionados of sports and memorabilia and others looking for gifts for collectors, Living Legends Memorabilia and Collectibles of Rockville Centre has got you covered.

"My store sells sports, entertainment and political memorabilia specializing in autographs," says owner Warren Heller.

In the sports arena, you’ll find hundreds of items, including signed photos of Kobe Bryant and Eli Manning, a Dell Curry signed jersey, Tom Brady’s signature on both a football and 8-by-10 photo, and a signed photo, mini helmet, bat and baseball of Derek Jeter.

"I just picked up a 16-by-20 of the famous Lou Gehrig speech and the photo is signed by 45 former Yankees," says Heller of Gehrig’s farewell address given at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939.

In entertainment, there are signed photos of legendary comic book writer and producer Stan Lee with Spider-Man in the background, a signed photo of "Star Wars’ " Mark Hamill, a signed photo of Al Pacino from "The Godfather," a photo of the cast of "Young Frankenstein" signed by five actors, and signed photos of Sylvester Stallone with Mr. T, Carl Weathers and Dolph Lundgren from "Rocky."

In the political realm, there are signed photos of presidents, including Joe Biden and Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan with Nancy Reagan, and unsigned photos of both George H.W. and George W. Bush.

You’ll find a selection of bobbleheads, including Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, New York Ranger Mike Richter, and Yankee legends Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

"I have people come in looking to sell things and I have people coming in looking to buy things," says Heller. "It varies."

Typically, Living Legends runs about 30 to 35 charity organizations a year benefiting breast cancer, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and other charities. Prices range from $5 for various photos to $8,000 for a "Wizard of Oz" collage signed by the cast.

Living Legends Memorabilia and Collectibles is located at 124 S. Long Beach Road in Rockville Centre. The shop is open Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 516 826-4000, livinglegendsny.com.