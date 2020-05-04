Commack boutique sees 'insane' response to colorful face masks 

TandyWear began as a vendor selling jewelry and handbags in Long Island hair salons 25 years ago. Today, the owner of the Commack boutique, Tandy Jeckel, 54, has added a new item to her offerings: face masks.

"We were concerned," says Jeckel, about being closed to the public in early March. "I was off for two weeks and I said 'This can't be happening. I have to do something to help.' And, I can't just have my store sitting there empty not doing anything."

TandyWear — which Jeckel describes as a "mother-daughter clothing store" selling the latest trends in women's wear sizes XS to XL — first sold accessories in Cactus Salons, La Moda Hair Salon and Christopher Street Salons for 14 years before securing a brick-and-mortar shop off Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack in 2010. Four years later Jeckel moved her boutique to 89 Commack Rd.

After being briefly closed to the public due to the pandemic, Jeckel decided to reopen offering curbside pickup and adding colorful face masks to her boutique's merchandise. The response has been "insane," she says. "People are loving them. It's making them happy. I've had two, three repeat orders from everybody." A portion of the profits benefit the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

TandyWear has partnered with two outside vendors to produce the face coverings, with vibrant colors and patterns Jeckel says people will want to "coordinate with their clothing." "People want to be fashionable. They want to feel good," she says.

A double-layer, washable option (made of a blend of spandex) is currently the most popular, priced at $12 per mask. Children's sizes and single-layer masks are also available. Jeckel is also currently taking orders for a hybrid tank top that comes with a turtle-neck-like face covering attached.

As for safety, Jeckel says while her masks are meant to serve as added peace of mind. "It's more for comfort of social distancing … it's not supposed to be like an N95."

TandyWear is currently accepting online orders at tandywear.com for masks and spring styles (ranging between $15 and $120). Orders can be picked up curbside or delivered.