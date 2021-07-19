Step one to making a style statement that’s all yours: DIY the design from scratch, whether it’s something to wear (power pendant, anyone?) or serve (custom doughnuts, coming right up).

Sources for do-it-yourself inspiration can be found across Long Island, so get busy. While creating something one-of-a-kind you also make memories, says Michelle Rodriguez, 37, a Westbury nurse who "loves the whole bohemian style."

She and her daughter, Adelina, 7, learned to make boho-happy floral crowns in September at a workshop presented by Hometown Flower Collective, where she and her wife got their wedding bouquets. Now dried, the botanical wreaths decorate walls of their home. "I love them," says Rodriguez. "It feels even more special since we made them."

Here are a sampling of ways to express DIY style.

Design a bright, breezy bracelet

Jewelry designer Roxanne Assoulin’s cheery Chiclets-inspired enamel tile bracelets are designed to make people smile. "It’s like a bright pink scarf when you’re wearing all black," says Assoulin. Create your own grin-inducing bracelet at a "Play RA" jewelry-making experience at Amber Waves, where you pick tiles in Crayola-bright colors and adorned with letters, icons and emojis. Designs are finished at Assoulin’s studio and shipped in about two weeks. Proceeds benefit Feeding Families, Amber Waves’ farm-to-food pantry program.

DIY details: $150 a ticket; weekends 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 5; Amber Waves, 367 Main St., Amagansett; 631-267-5664; amberwavesfarm.org.

Create a head-turning flower crown

Floral crowns were worn in ancient Greece and are having another day in the sun since Coachella. Hometown Flower Collective’s workshops and private classes provide the materials and know-how to design your own. "Flower crowns are ethereal and fun," says owner Jaclyn Rutigliano, 34, who’s seen them sprouting up at bridal and bachelorette parties and girl get-togethers.

DIY details: $75 for a 90-minute flower crown workshop at Eastport General Store on July 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m. and a forage and design flower crown workshop at Crossroads Farm in Malverne in mid-August in the evening. At-home private tutorials start at $75 a person, depending on the number of people and location. Bonus: You can take selfies in front of the signature blue flower truck; 516-644-9105; hometownflowerco.com.

Wrap up a crystal necklace

People wear crystals for an array of reasons, whether it's to summon mystical powers or to rock out with their raw beauty. "It’s really cool what nature comes out with," says Dix Hills jewelry instructor Rachel Kalina, 37. "I’m fascinated by crystals from a naturalist’s point of view." Her workshops at Nest on Main in Northport show you how to turn a quartz crystal and wire into a knockout necklace. She brings materials and tools, you bring the creativity energy.

DIY details: $75 covers everything you need including a chain; July 24 and Aug.14, 2 to 4 p.m.; Nest On Main, 135 Main St., Northport; 631-651-9173; nestonmainmarket.com.

Put your spin on tie-dye

Groovy prints from the 1960s are back in a big way. It’s what To Tie-Dye for Clothing, a 14-month-old Long Island-based online shop, is all about. Owner Marion Schwaner, 27, sells her handmade psychedelic fashions at the Arts in the Plaza festival in Long Beach and teaches classes for kids in Long Island libraries and for adults at home in the art of tie-dye.

DIY details: Adult private one-hour classes run $30 a person; minimum of 10 people. Price covers a T-shirt or tank top or shorts and a scrunchy, headband or face mask (determined in advance); todieforclothing.com.