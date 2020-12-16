Looking for a last-minute holiday gift that no one will know is last-minute? Take your hunt to small Long Island shops. You can strike some real gold, support local businesses struggling to make it through this challenging year — and get personal assistance with options along the way.

"You’ll find things you won’t find in large department stores or from searching the malls or online, and you don’t have to deal with shipping costs and mass crowds," says Jessica Fauci of local, in-person shopping. The Brookhaven resident owns the newly-opened Red Barn Boutique in Bellport Village with Shea Rosario of East Patchogue. "We’ve been surprised at how many people have been shopping at our store," Fauci adds. "It seems they like the personalization [of shopping local mom-and-pop businesses] and they can grab something quick and they’re done."

Here’s a sampling of some of the great things to be found at local stores that can finally get everyone off your shopping list:

Cheese platter — Normally a host wouldn’t appreciate a cheesy gift, but this is the exception. These "mini platters" are a delicious and appropriate present for the 2020 holiday season when the smallest of get-togethers are recommended. The "White Sugar Cane Tray" is $63. Customized and much larger options are available and the mini versions take only about 20 minutes to put together on the spot. Calling ahead is still suggested but there will be some first-come, first-served already made platters available on Christmas Eve; Babylon Cheese Cellar, 51 Deer Park Ave.; 631-983-8804.

Women’s sweater — Whether she’s a girlfriend or a mom she’s sure to get wrapped up in this berry-colored knit top with an off-the-shoulder style that makes it pretty as well as cozy; $68, Reign Boutique, 872 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-665-9057 and 2009 Merrick Rd., Merrick; 516-442-2485.

Midcentury decanter tree ornaments — If you know someone who has their own brand of holiday spirit, they’ll get a kick out of these without the hangover; $9.95 each, Red Barn Boutique, 146 S. County Rd., Bellport; 631-803-0671.

Christmas onesie — It’s never too early to show you’re a proud Long Islander as evidenced by this cute Christmas onesie, which comes in sizes newborn to 18 months; $17.99, Long Island Strong, 18 Main St., Sayville.

Coffee table book — "Coincidences" can expose an avid but amateur picture-taker to a world beyond selfies and food shots. It features the work of professional photographer Jonathan Higbee, who captures everyday life in New York City with eye-catching and unexpected results; $40 hardcover, Eastport General Store, 510 Montauk Highway, Eastport; 631-320-2081.

Bluetooth wireless turntable — Millennials are loving vinyl records these days, seeing these ol’ school favorites as something "new." But what really is new is this turntable in a modern design that’s available in a variety of cool colors including blue, orange and red; $129.99, Record Stop, 30 Railroad Ave., Patchogue; 631-585-3249.

Stylish men’s masks — You could say these masks are "suitable" for the man who dresses in nice suits. They’re available in ready-to-wear and custom styles made by the store in the same Italian silk and patterns traditionally used for the finest ties and pocket squares; $32 each, Woodbury Mens Shop, 8025 Jericho Turnpike; 516- 802-5280.

Throw pillow — Kids can show grandma they know just how lucky they are to have her in their lives with this present that’s sure to make her smile; $14, Thred, 7 Village Green, Patchogue; 631-730-5755.

Designer-look handbag — This designer-inspired bag with the right look but not the hefty price tag can become a fashionista’s go-to for the holidays and beyond; $44, Sage & Angie Boutique, 235 Nassau Blvd., West Hempstead; 516-500-9445.