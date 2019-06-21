Pop-up retail shops featuring everything from clothing to fresh flowers have sprung up everywhere in the Hamptons for summer – with the store ownership reflecting quite the range as well – from Hollywood’s Gwyneth Paltrow and designer Cynthia Rowley to London’s White Co. founder Chrissie Rucker.

Here’s a sampling of what's around — for now.

SHOPPING

GOOP MRKT, SAG HARBOR, 4 BAY ST., SAG HARBOR

“There are the hallmarks of summer: that first sip of icy sangria, that first bite of grilled sweet corn, that first step into our Hamptons pop-up…” — that’s what the Goop website says about its pop-up shop in Sag Harbor, which is returning for the second year in a row. Goop, an extension of actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand and website, goop.com, looks like a quaint house from the outside but inside is a bright and airy general store – but one with Prada selections, of course. The shop will host in-store events —this month's programming including tarot readings and an anti-aging master class.

PRICE RANGE $30 (lipstick) to $10,000 (earrings)

STORE HOURS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 631-808-3930. Open through Sept. 15.

SAG MERCANTILE, 17 WASHINGTON ST., SAG HARBOR

Fair Harbor, the men’s and women’s swimwear brand that uses fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles for its boardshorts and swim trunks, has partnered with the Sag Harbor-based menswear brand Sunswell to present the pop-up Sag Mercantile in Sag Harbor. This pairing has a strong Long Island pedigree. Fair Harbor was founded by the brother and sister team of Jake and Caroline Danehy, who spent many summers in Fair Harbor on Fire Island. The Danehys developed their business concept for a mock "Shark Tank" competition held at Colgate University in 2015 and made their pitch to a celebrity panel of judges that included Jessica Alba, MC Hammer, Neil Blumenthal and Jennifer Hyman. The store features an assortment of products from Fair Harbor, Sunswell and other similar brands.

PRICE RANGE $30 to $125

STORE HOURS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, @sagmercantile on Instagram. Open through Sept. 2.

FRANCES VALENTINE, 78 MAIN ST., SAG HARBOR

The late Kate Spade's legacy brand, Frances Valentine, has popped up at Sagtown Coffee in Sag Harbor, where the finds include items such as Katy Collection vintage books, pieces from Kate Spade’s other collections, candles, pool floats and hats. A bonus: this shop can be enjoyed once the East End tourist crowds have headed back home.

PRICE RANGE $15 to $400

STORE HOURS 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 631-808-3315. Open until Oct. 31.

THE WHITE CO., 52 JOBS LANE, SOUTHAMPTON

If you like the clean, crisp look of items and products in white that are perfect for summer, this pop-up from The White Co.’s pop-up in Southampton is for you. The British-based White Co. was founded nearly a quarter-century ago and features mostly things in white, including women’s apparel, bedding, home, bath and beauty products. “Think timeless style, not fast fashion, quality, not quantity, and an attention to detail in everything we do…” its website says.

PRICE RANGE $26-$500

STORE HOURS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 631-204-9090. Open through Sept. 30.

CREDO BEAUTY, 332 MONTAUK HWY., WAINSCOTT

You can make both yourself and your home look beautiful with a visit to Serena & Lily’s elegant furniture and home accessories store in Wainscott, which for the summer will share its space with the pop-up clean-beauty retailer Credo Beauty. Credo’s selection of organic, non-toxic products for the skin include those from brands such as Osea, Le Prunier, Tata Harper and Saint Jane.

PRICE RANGE $10 to $120

STORE HOURS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 631-537-5544. Open through Aug. 18.

FRESH PRODUCE, 66 NEWTOWN LANE, SUITE D, EAST HAMPTON

Colorado-based brand Fresh Produce has brought its colorful fashions to East Hampton in the company’s first pop-up. Find Hampton Collection resort and cruise wear there and a limited-edition exclusive T-shirt. “Fresh Produce is all about life by the beach – bold statement pieces with comfortable, wearable fabrics comprise our clothing and brand ethos, and the Hamptons is a natural locale for reflecting these values,” said Cindy Keizman, chief merchandising and operations officer at Fresh Produce. “This pop-up is a celebration of both our brand and its new Hamptons Collection, so having the ability to launch the line in the area that inspired it was a no-brainer. We’re also excited to be offering guests some exciting surprises along the way.”

PRICE RANGE $20 to $200

STORE HOURS 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 631-527-5078. Open until mid-October.

COFFEE + FLOWERS, 696 MONTAUK HWY., MONTAUK

Cynthia Rowley and the owners of The Elk coffee shop in the West Village, Claire Chan and Kelsey Hayes, are all friends and fans of Montauk, and they have partnered with Popup Florist to open Coffee + Flowers. Drop by for a fresh floral arrangement, a cup of coffee, candles or any of a variety of items like bags and hats.

PRICE RANGE $3 to $100

STORE HOURS 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday through Sunday in June, shifting to daily hours in July, coffeeandflowersmtk.com. Open through Sept. 5.