It’s Spa Week April 15-21, that biannual beauty bash when participating spas all over Long Island offer deals on facials, massages, lashes and more. You can tighten and brighten or lift and smooth with an array of skin treatments. Or maybe you just want a full-on massage. No matter, we know you deserve a little pampering. Here's a look at a few of the newest spas — all under a year old — and the discounts they’re currently offering:

KarinaNYC Skin & Lash Clinic

55 Northern Blvd., Greenvale

INFO 516-625-2624, greenvale@karinanyc.com

HOURS Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Busy Northern Boulevard evaporates when you walk into this peaceful, white space with mod lighting that is both surgically clean and warmly welcoming. Here Karina Freedman rules the roost, a Russian-born lash artist and skin expert, who has an outpost in NYC as well. Women who come in looking weary leave bright eyed with authentic-looking lash extensions in silk and faux mink. On the facial front, clients (including men) exit with a noticeable glow.

SPECIALTIES While there’s a vast menu of services here, the Triple Crown Treatment may be the mother of all facials. It’s a 90-minute clinical treatment that marries high-end cold pressed products from France, the Swiss Alps and Silicon Valley with microcurrent and manual lifting techniques. It’s $395 (less-extensive facials start at $185). Bespoke lash extensions star here as well. If you’re a lash newbie consider the natural looking but lush Classic Lash Extension Natural Set, $149.

THE DEAL From April 15—19, take $50 off any facial or lash treatment.

Spa de Beauté

2 Main St., Roslyn

INFO 516-455-9680, spadebeauteny.com

Set in a spacious storefront in Roslyn, owner Irma Meni, a veteran aesthetician who formerly worked as a registered nurse in Israel, got her design inspiration from the Champs Elysees in Paris. Soft colors, gleaming floors and even a fireplace surround underscore the French bent, an outgrowth of the spa’s exclusive product line, Biologique Recherché, a luxe, biological skin care system that uses concentrated raw ingredients. If privacy is your thing, rest assured you’ll get it here. Meni takes one client at a time for her intensive facials.

SPECIALTY Meni prides herself on “the custom” facial. For refreshed, smoothed, radiant skin start with the Biologique Recherche Soin Lissant facial which includes a massage, cleansing, exfoliation, hydrating, oxygenating and renewing techniques. It’s $245 and lasts 75 minutes.

THE DEAL From April 15 -20, take 20 percent off any facial treatment.

Sight of Beauty

1451 Old Country Rd., Plainview

INFO 516-293-0459, sightofbeauty.com

Only a few weeks old, this luxurious med spa connected to the Anthony DeFranco Salon is a serene oasis done up in earthy tones with soft lighting. Co-owner Heidi Passarelli calls it, “a little slice of heaven.” Partners in this business include cosmetic plastic surgeon Dr. Stephen Greenberg, so offerings include Botox along with dermal fillers such as Juvederm, Radiesse and Sculptra. Besides injectables, there's state-of-the art technology such as Ultherapy (for lifting and tightening skin) to CoolSculpting (a nonsurgical treatment said to eliminate fat by freezing).

SPECIALTIES The highly touted Lumenis M22 laser is the latest for skin rejuvenation and can treat over 30 skin conditions from acne to age spots to the dreaded wrinkles.

THE DEAL During Spa Week, book the platinum level Hydrafacial for $150 (including extras such as lymphatic drainage, LED light treatment and special skin booster serums). It usually goes for $325.