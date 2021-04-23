Women's clothing store in East Meadow targets teens with TikTok

You might want to get ready for your close-up when you visit Love and Honey Boutique in East Meadow — the owner of the store opened the shop when she was just 19 and she’s a big believer in encouraging shoppers to take to TikTok to show off their finds.

Customers typically range in age from 16 to 26 years old and owner Jordan Krauss says TikTok is the best way to speak to her target shoppers.

"Right now, our customers are into super trendy up-to-date styles that they can’t find in other places," says the 22-year-old Krauss, who grew up in Commack and now lives in Babylon. "Since our target customers likely have TikTok downloaded, I decided to use videos instead of pictures to show a variety [of what the store sells] and also the intricate details of the apparel. Anyone who visits is welcome to create a TikTok in our clothes to be featured on a variety of our social media platforms."

Krauss says TikTok also gives not only the store but the "creator" of the videos the opportunity to "blow up" and there’s a lot to make that happen at Love and Honey.

"We offer new arrivals every single day — and I don’t just say that, we really do," Krauss says. "We also feature a premium denim brand, called The Ragged Priest, which is exclusive to us and you can find vintage pieces here."

Something else Krauss says the store offers is an experience she says is reflected in the name she chose for the shop, Love and Honey. "I wanted something sweet, positive and welcoming." On the boutique website, Krauss says, "Our goal is to dress people not only in an outfit, but in a smile as well."

Prices at the store range from $10 for some jewelry to clothing that can cost up to $110.

Love and Honey, open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., is located at 2332A Hempstead Turnpike; 516-342-6847; loveandhoneyboutique.com.