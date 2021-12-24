TODAY'S PAPER
Lovestoned in Oyster Bay offers tarot readings, crystals and more 

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
At Lovestoned: Inspired by Breathe in Oyster Bay, you'll find a full wall of crystals, plus jewlery, tarot cards, bath and body oils, incense, candles, lotions and other spiritual items.

The shop is the latest in Jena Turner’s growing collection of metaphysical boutiques; other locations are in Bay Shore, Port Jefferson and Riverhead. With this location, Turner adds hard-to-find antiques and art to the mix of eclectic wares including Native American jewlery.

Currently on display is the work of Steve Cross, an indigenous artist who creates mixed-media pieces from metals, fossils, meteorites and other elements from the earth.

Among the shop’s antiques are large peace signs created out of old wagon wheels, galvanized tins, old card catalogs like the ones used in libraries and telephones from the 1950s.

The shop also offers tarot readings by appointment and a variety of classes, from tarot reading, to the healing modalities of crystals, reiki circles, and moon circles: meditation and sound healing sessions on the days leading up to the full moon.

"We also teach people psychic intuition classes, which is eight weeks of learning about different tools that they can utilize and implement in their life to help home in on their psychic gifts," Turner says.

The goal, Turner says, is to empower people with the spiritual and healing know-how "to learn how to cultivate that for your own practice at home."

Prices start at $1 for crystals to $1,200 for specimen piece crystals.

Lovestoned is located at 11 West Main Street in Oyster Bay and is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 516-588-9494; breathinspiringgifts.com.

