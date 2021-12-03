Lumber + Salt is a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind pieces and refined architectural salvages, repurposed for today’s home. Its offerings include a variety of collections, from mantels, doors, chandeliers and other furnishings from London’s Savoy Hotel to leather saddles, cowboy boots, and premium equestrian wares from the former Western Spirit Store in SoHo.

In December, the Jamesport-based retail arm of John Mazur and Brooke Cantone’s design business will go into high gear with a special holiday shop at their design studio.

Working In collaboration with designer Adrienne Landau, the holiday shop kicks off on Dec. 4 with Lumber + Salt’s home products and Landau’s throws, pillows, jackets, vests, hats, gloves and wraps made from excess remnants of fur and faux fur.

"We’re sort of repurposing what she already has in her archive," says Cantone, creative director of Lumber + Salt.

There are antique stoneware pots from Germany, vintage olive baskets, bread dough troughs from the early 1900s, French seltzer bottles in their original wooden totes from the ‘40s, stained glass windows, Windsor chairs, milk glass lights, trays, bowls, industrial lighting and other objects, art, and loads of reclaimed lumber of various woods.

"It’s very eclectic and always changing," says Cantone.

The shop carries the "Jamesport Collection" of primitive looking bowls, vases and pitchers handmade exclusively for them, and collaborates with a number of artists throughout the year.

"To celebrate our sustainable ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ platform, all items have been upcycled from various collections to give these unique items we find another life to be enjoyed in homes of today while celebrating the history and origin of pieces," says Cantone.Prices start at $32 for a Sea and Sand candle to $695 for an Indian cook pot.

The Adrienne Landau/Lumber + Salt Holiday Shop at the design studio is located at 1291 Main Road in Jamesport and it's open Saturdays and Sundays in December, noon to 4 p.m. Twenty five percent of all sales are donated to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Lumber + Salt is located at 5570 Sound Avenue in Jamesport. The store is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Tuesday; 215 704-6588, lumberandsalt.com.