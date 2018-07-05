TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
82° Good Evening
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

Madewell summer pop-up shop truck rolling through East End

Retailer collaborating with ice cream purveyor for sweet shopping.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and clothier Madewell are

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and clothier Madewell are collaborating on a summer food-retail truck making stops on the East End. Photo Credit: Madewell

By Anne Bratskeir Special to Newsday
Print

Here’s the scoop:  In a new collaboration, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and cool clothier Madewell are taking a road trip through the Hamptons and the North Fork.

Through July 22, an ice cream truck emblazoned with colorful, beachy graphics is serving up frozen treats with a side of fashion accessories.

It could be a luscious palate pleaser--Jeni’s is known for quirky yet yummy flavors such as ricotta toast with red berry geranium jam and more summery varieties such as frosé sorbet. But you’ll also be able to sate your sweet tooth and fashion lust all in one stop. Madewell summer essentials such as sunglasses, bandanas, hats and totes along with sunscreen and beauty products are being sold right from the funky ice cream shop-boutique on wheels.

It all sounds like it’s totally worth coming off the beach….doesn’t it? You'll find the truck in Montauk July 7-15 parked some days at Montauk Beach House and New York Pilates. July 20-22 you can catch it at the Sound View hotel in Greenport or Greenport Harbor Brewery's Peconic location.

Details at madewell.com/events.  

By Anne Bratskeir Special to Newsday

More Lifestyle

Mamoun's Falafel, the landmark eatery in Manhattan's Greenwich NYC falafel spot opens first Long Island location
Locale (15 W. Main St., Patchogue): Mozzarella in LI restaurants serving great appetizers
Buttermilk fried chicken, finished with spiced honey, greens LI spots serving amazing fried chicken
The lobster-salad roll is among Long Island's better Claudio's
A 45-day dry aged rib eye is being 'Top Chef' contestant to cook at LI eatery
Splish Splash in Calverton features 20 water slides 22 things for families to do on LI's East End