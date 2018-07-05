Here’s the scoop: In a new collaboration, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and cool clothier Madewell are taking a road trip through the Hamptons and the North Fork.

Through July 22, an ice cream truck emblazoned with colorful, beachy graphics is serving up frozen treats with a side of fashion accessories.

It could be a luscious palate pleaser--Jeni’s is known for quirky yet yummy flavors such as ricotta toast with red berry geranium jam and more summery varieties such as frosé sorbet. But you’ll also be able to sate your sweet tooth and fashion lust all in one stop. Madewell summer essentials such as sunglasses, bandanas, hats and totes along with sunscreen and beauty products are being sold right from the funky ice cream shop-boutique on wheels.

It all sounds like it’s totally worth coming off the beach….doesn’t it? You'll find the truck in Montauk July 7-15 parked some days at Montauk Beach House and New York Pilates. July 20-22 you can catch it at the Sound View hotel in Greenport or Greenport Harbor Brewery's Peconic location.

Details at madewell.com/events.