Afshin Haghani, 52, the creative director and co-owner of two established Manhasset boutiques — Gallery Couture and Loop — is known as the life of the party. But during the pandemic, parties and for that matter customers, were virtually nonexistent. So, the spirited Haghani figured out a way to sate his need for dancing, fashion and selling with a series of videos that he dubbed “The Unboxing.”

He says, “I was home for three months during the quarantine and I knew everyone was in dire straits for happiness. I thought, 'How can I make myself happy by dancing around and bring that to my customers?' " To that end, he asked designers to ship him boxes of merchandise at home. And with a box-cutter in hand, and a little disco music in the background he did what has now become a signature: He recorded himself describing the clothing, what body types it would work for and why — accompanied by some expert dance moves.

These vignettes, posted on Facebook and Instagram, have remained popular even after quarantine, according to Haghani. Now that the store is open, they sometimes include the UPS delivery worker who brings the boxes to the store.

Haghani’s reactions to newly unboxed merchandise is genuine. “I do all the buying six months in advance. I don’t always remember what I bought. Sometimes I say, ‘Oh my God, this is beautiful when I take something out of a box.' ”

But his record is not perfect he admits. “I have said, ‘This is so ugly, you don’t need this and I must have been tired when I bought it' ” During the unboxings, he educates his audience about the designers, cuts and wearability. “But I don’t take myself so seriously … if I can bring some happiness, I’m in.”

According to his brother and partner, David Haghani, 50, “He’s got his own aura. He’s a little quirky and a little funny and he’s a wonderful dancer. When he gets on the dance floor people gather around him and clap.”

In addition to lifting spirits, the “unboxing” videos have boosted sales according to Afshin. “Now, it’s not only people from Manhasset, Port Washington and Roslyn shopping here, but people all over the country."

The store carries a curated mix of brands such as L’Agence, Ulla Johnson, ALC, Derek Lam, the Olivia Palermo Collection and Velvet, with prices that go from $49 tor tee shirt to $700 for a tailored blazer along with jewelry. “It’s entertainment,” says Afshin. “Not everybody can afford everything in our stores, but Instagram and Facebook are free.”

Gallery Couture and Loop are located at 345 and 343 Plandome Road. 516-627-5333, gallerycouture.com.