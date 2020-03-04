It’s all about women at Matriark — a boutique in Sag Harbor not even a year old where high-end fashion, design, home and lifestyle products selected exclusively from female-owned companies, brands and artists throughout the world can be found.

Started by Brazilian-born, luxury retail entrepreneur Patricia Assui Reed, Matriark is inspired by the power of women leaders — past, present and future — and the positive impact that she says is brought about by female leadership. So by supporting the businesses of only women-owned partners and organizations, Matriark's mission seeks to foster women’s equality through commerce and community.

"I started calling women-owned brands that I loved and admired and quickly learned that I wasn’t the only one who wanted to do this," Reed writes on her boutique's website. "These amazing women started to introduce me to other incredible women, and before we knew it, we had gathered this exciting community of designers, makers, artists, thinkers, movers and shakers."

Among the participating brands are Amrose, Amaio, Anima Vinci, BKLYN Clay, ByVlada and Vix. Such items as books, scarves, notepads and costume jewelry are available for around $20 while some pottery, fashions and original paintings are priced at $2,000 and up.

Matriark also has a newly-formed club — the Matriark Club — that's free to join and is open to both sexes that features talks, dinners, workshops and sponsored activities that promote and support women. Plans are to hold events at least twice a month. The next event is a conversation with Kayce Freed Jennings, who helped produce the 2013 "Girl Rising" documentary and "We Will Rise: Michelle Obama's Mission to Educate Girls Around the World." It'll take place March 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and preregistration is required at matriark.com.

