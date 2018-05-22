P.C. Richard & Son, Target, Best Buy and more retailers are offering great sales this Memorial Day. Get the best deals from electronics, apparel, outdoor furniture and more.

Here are some deals you don't want to miss this holiday:

All tees, tanks, shorts and swimwear are 50 percent off at Old Navy.com.

Get 50 percent off every single item online and an extra 20 percent off online including free shipping on all orders at Gap.com with code PARTY.

Save up to 40 percent on appliance deals at Best Buy including top brands like KitchenAid, Samsung, LG and more.

Save up to 30 percent on outdoor gear and apparel at REI online and in store through May 28.

J. Crew is offering 40 percent off your entire purchase using code GETAWAY.

BaubleBar is offering up to 70 percent off sale items through May 28th.

Get 30 percent off all swimwear at Cotton On.

Forever 21 BOGO sale is offering 50 percent off shorts, skirts, select swimwear, footwear and more.

Abercrombie is offering 40 percent off dresses, polos, shirts and more online through May 28.

Overstock.com is offering up to 70 percent off items in all departments from outdoor to clothing and more.

Save up to 60 percent off select brand mattresses and 30 percent off grills and patio furniture at Sears. Shoppers can get an extra 10 percent off with code SALUTE.

Get up to 40 percent off appliances through June 6 and save up to 30 percent on patio furniture, power tools and more at Home Depot.

Save up to 40 percent off select appliances through June 6 at Lowe's.

Get up to 70 percent off decor, furniture, and more at Wayfair.com.

P.C. Richard & Son is offering free delivery and free assembly on gas grills $499 and up.

Ashley Furniture is offering up to 35 percent off sitewide and an extra 15 percent off with code FREEDOM15.

The Children's Place is offering 60 percent off merchandise throughout its entire site, with no exclusions.

During the hotels.com Memorial Day sale, you can save up to 40 percent off select hotel stays and an extra 10 percent off with code AMERICA.

Get up to 30 percent off patio, home and furniture items and save an additional 10 percent with promo code HERO at Target.com.

Get up to 30 percent off summer home decor at Kmart.