LifestyleFashion and Shopping

Andrew Paul Leonard's microscopic tees

The tees, tanks and sweatshirts bear images of

The tees, tanks and sweatshirts bear images of Central Park dandelion pollen and Hudson River diatoms. Photo Credit: Andrew Paul Leonard

By Joseph V. Amodio Special to Newsday
Allergy season is upon us, which means plenty of sneezing, wheezing and…T-shirt making?

That’s right — photographer Andrew Paul Leonard uses an electron microscope to capture images of dandelion pollen found in Central Park, diatoms (aka single-celled algae) scooped up in Gardiner’s Bay and Georgica Pond, and other teeny tiny objects we’d ordinarily never see. The shapes are mind-blowing — kidney stone crystals like alpine mountains, zooplankton like meteors, pollen like cranky little faces.

“People are surprised that the inner world comes through in such a crisp and clear way,” says Leonard, who sometimes colorizes his designs for a fresh, Pop Art appeal.

You can check out his artwork at a photography exhibit at the LILAC, a preserved steam-propelled U.S. Coast Guard cutter-turned-museum moored at Hudson River Park’s Pier 25 in Manhattan (May 26-July 31).

Look for his tees, tanks and sweatshirts, $16.99 to $32, at magbar9.com.

