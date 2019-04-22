TODAY'S PAPER
Gift shops flavor funky, cool items for millennial tastes

From 'confidence spray' to vinyl records, the items for sale in these shops give a nod to the eclectic tastes of an eclectic clientele

Mackenzie Keyes, owner of Wildflower gift shop in

Mackenzie Keyes, owner of Wildflower gift shop in Glen Head, holds a lava lamp sold at her store. Photo Credit: Bruce Gilbert

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Have you ever wondered where Kanye West got his huge ego?  You might find the answer at a small gift shop in Long Beach.

The Codfish Cowboy on West Beech Street sells a “confidence spray” with West’s picture on the label that says “an instant boost of self-esteem” can be had by spraying the aromatherapy mist on a person’s body or in a room.

And over at the Our Own Projects shop in Northport where traditional gift shop items such as jewelry and serving dishes are for sale, stacks of vinyl records are offered as a nod to the popularity of back-in-the-day vinyl recordings among millennials.

Also at Our Own Projects, woven products are sold to benefit women’s cooperatives in such places as Rwanda, Tanzania and Senegal – reflecting a social consciousness that today is also popular among younger shoppers.

Some gift shops on Long Island are adding youthful, cool and funky items to their selections to bring younger customers into their mix.

“The owner makes a point of buying from independent makers and having an eclectic variety,” says Karen Michel, 44, of Island Park, who has a couple of her paintings for sale at The Codfish Cowboy, where she is a manager. “There’s kidswear, incense, natural oils and body products and things for teens and tweens like bath bombs, fun soaps and sugar scrubs.”

Walking into Wildflower in Glen Head is like walking into a shop in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. While the vibe is bohemian, owner Mackenzie Keyes, 31, of Glen Cove, says the goal is to carry things that appeal to both the older and younger customers.

Keyes owns the shop with her mother, Leisa Weiss, 54, who also lives in Glen Cove. At Wildflower, items such as Beatles memorabilia share space with trendy earrings and a modern Free People maxi slip-style dress.

“We have people who come here from middle [school] to high school up to people in their mid-70s,” Keyes says. “Everybody finds something here and everybody leaves excited. I want you to leave here feeling good.”

WHAT  The Codfish Cowboy

WHEN | WHERE Every day, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., 891 W. Beech St., Long Beach

INFO 516-442-5500, codfishcowboy.com

WHAT Our Own Projects

WHEN | WHERE Mondays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 146 Main St., Northport

INFO 631-239-2339, ourownprojects.com

WHAT  Madison’s Niche

WHEN | WHERE  Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

14 Wall St., Huntington, 631-683-5700; 91A Main St., Sayville, 631-750-6566; 186 Seventh St., Garden City, 516-246-9964; 83 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-364-9898

INFO madisonsniche.com

WHAT Jeannine’s

WHEN | WHERE Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 6 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre

INFO 516-536-7467, jeanninesboutique.com

WHAT Wildflower

WHEN | WHERE Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 683 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head

INFO 516-801-1145, wildflowerli.com

WHAT Bubble East

WHEN | WHERE Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 25 E. Main St., Babylon.

INFO 631-983-8858, bubblebabylon.com,

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

