Crystals shop in North Massapequa draws 'groupie' fan base, owner says

Workshops in crafting spells and potions and astrology and psychic readings can’t be found just anywhere — but that and more connected to the metaphysical world is offered at the Moon Child Remedies crystals shop in North Massapequa.

The store opened this year a few months into the pandemic and has become a "surprising" go-to for people seeking hope, according to owner Dawn Cartolano, who says she hadn’t seen that in the stars. "I am blessed to say that business has never been better," says Cartolano, who relocated to her current location at 954 N. Broadway from a nearby storefront that she had operated for a short period prior to the pandemic. "I have a lot of groupies that come in over and over."

Cartolano says she’s found that after sitting at home for months, many people have had a lot of time to slow down and think and are apparently having epiphanies about the direction they want their lives to go in.

"They have had what I call an awakening," says Cartolano, a North Massapequa resident and former interior designer. "They are stressed and anxious because of COVID, and there are many who come in because they have had a death due to the virus. Crystals offer so much hope and all of those reasons are why they come in."

There are also other reasons to visit the shop aside from the large variety of crystals for sale and the workshops and readings. A 12-foot Sage and Incense Bar, a Zen Den reading library, spiritual gifts such as candles and angels and crystal home décor items can be found there.

"I have always had a fascination with the moon and the stars," says Cartolano. "I am a graduate of FIT and would take the subway down to the Village where I discovered my love of crystals." She adds. "I could always feel the energy of the person and their living space and would always try to incorporate some crystals in my designs."

Prices at Moon Child Remedies range from small crystals that start at $1 and go up to around $500 for a large Geode piece. Hours are Monday, noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Shop online at moonchildremedies.com.