From Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo and the closer-to-home Governors Ball, modern music festivals call for stepped up style. Whether you plan on attending a big summer gig somewhere or you just want to get your festival groove on at the beach, here are some easy ways to do it.

TEMPORARY TATTOOS

“Festival season is huge for us,” says Dani Egna, 26, who grew up in Sands Point and started her temporary tattoo business, Inked by Dani, four years ago as a senior majoring in fine art at the University of Southern California. Her company sees a bump in sales during the summer, when there's more skin showing.

She says she came up with the idea after using eyeliner to draw “dainty designs and doodles" on college friends for theme nights (think '70s hippie). These days, Egna starts each tattoo design with a pencil drawing. She estimates some 10 million individual tattoos have already been purchased and that more than 10,000 retailers will sell her product by end of the summer. She attributes her success to the designs, which, by tattoo standards, are not particularly elaborate.

“I’m always surprised that the simplest ones are what people are most drawn to," she says. "They’re the most wearable, and people are excited to try out the look.”

Among them: Dotty circles, parallel arrows, squiggly lines and exclamation points. And they’re waterproof, too (great for unexpected festival showers).

CUTOFFS

At Lester’s in Greenvale, Tara-Mae McSparron, the buyer for women’s and young contemporary apparel, says those who aren’t even going near a festival still “want that cool girl desert vibe” right now. Bottom line, denim cutoff shorts are a great way to start. Add a belly-baring crop top and you’re there.

McSparron says this festival season has brought out “many fresh trends including “crop tops, high-waist shorts and sweet romantic florals.” Included in the mix are two-piece ensembles, some in tie-dye; flowing boho dresses; rompers; and a dollop of ruffles to add femininity to any look.

MADCAP MAKEUP

“Makeup can really complete the festival look when done correctly,” says makeup artist Romero Jennings, the director of makeup artistry at MAC Cosmetics. Bold, unexpected colors, sparkle and adornment are important players in attaining the festival aura, he says. There’s a major focus on eyes this season — including unconventional applications.

Bright colors can be applied easier in organic shapes (wings, geometrics) “so it doesn’t have to be a hard crease or a finished line," he says. Sparkle is also major trend with many wearing glitter and metallic shadows. Romero recommends the brand’s Dazzleshadow Liquid because, he says, “it comes in many shades, dries quickly and won’t crease or run in summer festival heat.”

As for other accessories: “Adornment is “a must,” says Jennings. “Strategically gluing on crystals, fake eyebrows and even cartoon/emoji stickers is big. It’s an easy way to take your makeup to the next level.”