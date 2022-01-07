Nalu Dry Goods in Bay Shore is more than a surf shop

Nalu, the Hawaiian word for wave, seemed an appropriate name for a surf shop. So, when Marie and Chris Fischer decided to open one in Bay Shore, where Chris grew up, they named it Nalu Dry Goods.

A surf shop seemed a natural business for Marie, who was born and raised in Honolulu. "I grew up going to the beach as a child, Boogie boarding, surfing, and just being a beach bum," she says.

Over the past few years, Nalu has morphed into a combination of a boutique/surf/skate and snow shop. "We have a little more fashion rather than strictly surf," says Marie.

For women, Nalu carries Free People, Billabong, Vintage Havana, Roxy and Ocean Drive brands.

"It’s definitely a crossover — more casual items," she says. "A lot of the items are loungewear-inspired."

In men’s fashion, Nalu carries Billabong, Quiksilver, Quiet Life, Bermies, Northern Nav, and Banks Journal, which, Marie says, "is a little more fashion-forward than your traditional surf brand."

There are mostly hoodies, T-shirts, and pants for children and for infants, primarily hoodies and onesies.

To accessorize, you’ll find full lines of Raen, Maui Jim and Sunski sunglasses, most of which are perfect for surfing or skiing, Herschel backpacks and Quiksilver caps.

The shop also carries an assortment of Nalu branded items sporting artwork commissioned from artists in Brazil, Indonesia and Southern California, including caps, short and long-sleeved tees, hoodies, button-down shirts, hybrid dress shorts, joggers and socks.

For surfers, there are leashes, wax and, of course, surfboards, with an emphasis on fun boards, which, Marie explains, are easier to surf at Long Island’s beaches.

Snowboarders will find Burton snowboards, a variety of gloves, socks and accessories and skateboarders can buy assembled boards or the components to build their own.

Prices start at $2 for stickers to $1,200 for a surfboard.

Nalu Dry Goods is located at 4 East Main Street in Bay Shore and is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; 631-647-9000, naludrygoods.com.