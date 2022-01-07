TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

Nalu Dry Goods in Bay Shore is more than a surf shop

Nalu Dry Goods in Bay Shore may be

Nalu Dry Goods in Bay Shore may be known for its surf items, but come winter, the shop transforms for snow.  Credit: Nalu Dry Goods

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

Nalu, the Hawaiian word for wave, seemed an appropriate name for a surf shop. So, when Marie and Chris Fischer decided to open one in Bay Shore, where Chris grew up, they named it Nalu Dry Goods.

A surf shop seemed a natural business for Marie, who was born and raised in Honolulu. "I grew up going to the beach as a child, Boogie boarding, surfing, and just being a beach bum," she says.

Over the past few years, Nalu has morphed into a combination of a boutique/surf/skate and snow shop. "We have a little more fashion rather than strictly surf," says Marie.

For women, Nalu carries Free People, Billabong, Vintage Havana, Roxy and Ocean Drive brands.

"It’s definitely a crossover — more casual items," she says. "A lot of the items are loungewear-inspired."

In men’s fashion, Nalu carries Billabong, Quiksilver, Quiet Life, Bermies, Northern Nav, and Banks Journal, which, Marie says, "is a little more fashion-forward than your traditional surf brand."

There are mostly hoodies, T-shirts, and pants for children and for infants, primarily hoodies and onesies.

To accessorize, you’ll find full lines of Raen, Maui Jim and Sunski sunglasses, most of which are perfect for surfing or skiing, Herschel backpacks and Quiksilver caps.

The shop also carries an assortment of Nalu branded items sporting artwork commissioned from artists in Brazil, Indonesia and Southern California, including caps, short and long-sleeved tees, hoodies, button-down shirts, hybrid dress shorts, joggers and socks.

For surfers, there are leashes, wax and, of course, surfboards, with an emphasis on fun boards, which, Marie explains, are easier to surf at Long Island’s beaches.

Snowboarders will find Burton snowboards, a variety of gloves, socks and accessories and skateboarders can buy assembled boards or the components to build their own.

Prices start at $2 for stickers to $1,200 for a surfboard.

Nalu Dry Goods is located at 4 East Main Street in Bay Shore and is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.; 631-647-9000, naludrygoods.com.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

More Lifestyle

A new DJ concept "Verses vs. Verses" can
Nutty Irishman introduces 'Verses vs. Verses'
Owners, from left, Ryan DiPaola, Mike Barrotta and
New Italian restaurant, lounge opens in Huntington
An existing trail will connect the Arshamomaque Preserve
Southold expanding trail system with $258G Empire State grant
The "Breakfast Old Fashioned" at Cork & Kerry
LI cocktail bar to close last remaining location
Vinnie LaFerrera and Brooke Fernandez sing karaoke together
TikTok inspires new artist faceoff event series at LI bar
Disney on Ice is bringing its "Let's Celebrate"
10 events, things to do this weekend on Long Island
Didn’t find what you were looking for?