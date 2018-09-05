One could argue the streets of New York are a runway year-round, but never is the adage more true than during New York Fashion Week. Twice a year, the world’s most coveted designers descend on the city for a series of exclusive shows accompanied by glamorous, star-studded parties.

This fall/winter ’18 season will usher in exciting new looks from the favored standbys such as Tom Ford, who will kick off the week Wednesday evening, per Vogue, ahead of Thursday’s official start of Fashion Week.

Fashion fans can expect special events sprinkled amid the regularly scheduled programming of runway shows — in fact, a handful of renowned designers are celebrating big anniversaries this season.

All-American classic Ralph Lauren, for example, will celebrate its 50th anniversary at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park. The event will provide both a show and dinner for guests Friday evening against the stunning backdrop, and will serve as an homage to Mr. Lauren’s home city, the fashion industry at large and the iconic designer’s role in it, according to a news release.

Luxury womenswear line ESCADA, meanwhile, while hardly new on the scene, will make a splash with its New York Fashion Week debut. The brand, which specializes in bold and colorful style, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in the fashion world.

The brand has recently taken on a new leader, Niall Sloan, whose artistic eye will be newly on display. Previously a designer for Burberry for roughly a decade, Sloan became the global design director for ESCADA just last year.

The ESCADA show will take place Sunday at noon at the Park Avenue Armory.

Ralph Lauren and ESCADA are not the only brands celebrating an anniversary — beloved Parisian line Longchamp will celebrate 70 years in the business with its premier full-scale New York Fashion Week show slated for Saturday.

“We felt that this was the right time to take things to the next level and to set out our vision of the dynamic, cosmopolitan Longchamp woman,” creative director Sophie Delafontaine announced in a statement, going on to note the significance of the city as its point of celebration.

“Longchamp has always acted on intuition — something we can allow ourselves to do because we are independent — and we chose New York as we are inspired by the energy and freedom of the city.”

The week isn’t all glamour, glitz and celebrations under the stars, however — Kate Spade will showcase its first New York Fashion Week show since the tragic and untimely death of its namesake designer.

The brand will showcase its Spring 2019 styles at a presentation slated for 11 a.m. on Friday, though it remains to be seen how the conspicuous absence of Ms. Spade herself will weigh on the event.

The Kansas City Star, Ms. Spade’s hometown newspaper, reports that the presentation, to take place at the New York Public Library, will showcase the styles of new designer Nicola Glass and that a tribute to the late Ms. Spade is expected.

Finally, what New York Fashion Week is complete without a showcasing from the queen herself, Rihanna? The pop star, who made waves during the spring/summer show with her Fenty x Puma collection, this week will showcase the lingerie and intimates in her much-anticipated Savage x Fenty line.

Those lucky enough to see RiRi’s show on Sept. 12 can expect an “immersive experience,” according to a statement, and if they like what they see, they can swipe the new designs online or at pop-ups in the city. The show, at a to-be-announced Brooklyn location, will reportedly close out the week.