For the first time, Newsday’s annual teacher makeover feature focuses on a married teaching couple.

Meet Kristen Meyer, 37, and Shawn Meyer, 38, of East Islip who were brave enough to allow our team of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe experts to change up their looks as they get ready to go back to school.

She is a special education biology and earth science teacher at General Douglas MacArthur High School in Levittown. He teaches physical education at Talfourd Lawn Elementary School in Jamaica, Queens. Busy with their two kids, Owen, 6 and Kaylee, 4, grueling schedules (they’re up and out of the house at 6:15 a.m. every day) they found themselves “stuck in a rut,” says Shawn, who wears athletic gear day and night.

“He doesn’t even have a nice T-shirt and he always looks like he’s ready to play a soccer game,” says Kristen.

She realized it was time to step up her own game when one of her students noted the repetition in her wardrobe “Hey Mrs. Meyer, another striped dress!,” she remembers him saying. And then there's the fact that she is still wearing a maternity dress from when she had her son.

“I believe she could get a little more glamorous,” says her husband.

They both admit to buying clothes for price rather than style. To that end, we partnered with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls to teach the teachers how to get great clothes at great prices.

Come back on Friday, Aug. 23 for their big "after" reveal.