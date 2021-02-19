East End spa pairs treatments with boutique browsing 

Women seeking a new look can go well beyond a facial or having their lashes or brows done when they visit Ney Tiv. The natural day spa boutique, with locations in Hampton Bays and Cutchogue, also has a clothing store inside.

Owner Alejandra Moya-Wyse, 30, of Hampton Bays, has been in love with the beauty business ever since she was a little girl growing up in Ecuador. She would do spa treatments at home with her grandmother, making face masks by mixing fruits like papaya and pineapple with a bit of aloe; and creating relaxing baths with lavender, honey, coconut milk powder and baking soda.

But there was always more to it in the mix for Moya-Wyse, who also enjoyed putting together a great outfit. So, she merged her interests by opening her spas in 2020.

"It has always been a dream of mine to have a business and share my passion with the community," Moya-Wyse says. "I’d been in the beauty industry for seven years as an aesthetician so it became a natural decision to open a spa. I had previously worked for and consulted with many beautiful spas in the Hamptons and New York City." She adds, however, "Fashion has always been a huge part of my life. I attended FIT [the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan]."

With Ney Tiv (pronounced "native"), Moya-Wyse says she was able to do something different from other spas but have her interests remain the same.

"I always had the vision of having the two together [beauty and fashion] to create a synergy of my passions," Moya-Wyse explains. "I really wanted to give the customer a unique experience, almost to transport them into my concept of beauty and Zen."

At Ney Tiv, you’ll find a lot on the beauty menu including massage and mani pedis, laser hair removal, skin care treatments for aged skin and acne reducing technology. Retail therapy offerings include luxurious handmade Alpaca sweaters and scarves from Ecuador, boho dresses, cozy loungewear and hats. The fashion boutique prices range from tops that start at around $30 to artisanal pashminas for around $300. Organic and environmentally friendly skin care products and handcrafted jewelry are sold as well.

Ney Tiv is located at 48 W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays and at 28320 Main Rd., Cutchogue. The phone number for both is 631-377-8226. Hours for Hampton Bays are Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Monday through Thursday. Cutchogue is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Tuesday and Sunday.