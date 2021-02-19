TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

East End spa pairs treatments with boutique browsing 

Ney Tiv is a natural day spa boutique

Ney Tiv is a natural day spa boutique with locations in Hampton Bays and Cutchogue. It also has a clothing store inside. Credit: Geir Magnusson

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz
Print

Women seeking a new look can go well beyond a facial or having their lashes or brows done when they visit Ney Tiv. The natural day spa boutique, with locations in Hampton Bays and Cutchogue, also has a clothing store inside.

Owner Alejandra Moya-Wyse, 30, of Hampton Bays, has been in love with the beauty business ever since she was a little girl growing up in Ecuador. She would do spa treatments at home with her grandmother, making face masks by mixing fruits like papaya and pineapple with a bit of aloe; and creating relaxing baths with lavender, honey, coconut milk powder and baking soda.

But there was always more to it in the mix for Moya-Wyse, who also enjoyed putting together a great outfit. So, she merged her interests by opening her spas in 2020.

"It has always been a dream of mine to have a business and share my passion with the community," Moya-Wyse says. "I’d been in the beauty industry for seven years as an aesthetician so it became a natural decision to open a spa. I had previously worked for and consulted with many beautiful spas in the Hamptons and New York City." She adds, however, "Fashion has always been a huge part of my life. I attended FIT [the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan]."

With Ney Tiv (pronounced "native"), Moya-Wyse says she was able to do something different from other spas but have her interests remain the same.

"I always had the vision of having the two together [beauty and fashion] to create a synergy of my passions," Moya-Wyse explains. "I really wanted to give the customer a unique experience, almost to transport them into my concept of beauty and Zen."

At Ney Tiv, you’ll find a lot on the beauty menu including massage and mani pedis, laser hair removal, skin care treatments for aged skin and acne reducing technology. Retail therapy offerings include luxurious handmade Alpaca sweaters and scarves from Ecuador, boho dresses, cozy loungewear and hats. The fashion boutique prices range from tops that start at around $30 to artisanal pashminas for around $300. Organic and environmentally friendly skin care products and handcrafted jewelry are sold as well.

Ney Tiv is located at 48 W. Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays and at 28320 Main Rd., Cutchogue. The phone number for both is 631-377-8226. Hours for Hampton Bays are Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Monday through Thursday. Cutchogue is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment Tuesday and Sunday.

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

More Lifestyle

Plan a fun-filled day or weekend on Long Plan your college spring break on LI: From Nassau to the East End
The portraits of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Black History Month events, exhibits more on LI 
Four LI breweries have produced a Curtain Up 4 LI breweries releasing special beers to benefit local theaters
Dress warm and start traveling over a snow-covered Go cross-country skiing, more things to do this weekend on LI
The Americana roll with Maine lobster tail tempura, Upscale LI restaurant loses liquor license for 2nd time
A bowl of hand-pulled beef la mien at 5 LI foodie day trips you have to take this winter
Didn’t find what you were looking for?