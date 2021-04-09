Northern Nav, an online business, launched on New Year's Day after owner Tim Leigh-Manuell, a high school teacher and ferry captain with extra time on his hands last summer, started designing navigational-themed T-shirts, like "Red Right Return," a mnemonic device to remind boaters returning from open water to keep the red channel markers on the right.

"It’s little things like that that helped me on the water growing up and definitely, I’m hoping to help other people on the water," Leigh-Manuell, of West Sayville says of his designs, which also include "Crazy Charlie," named for a local buoy marker and "Don’t Go Where You Don’t Know."

In addition to the T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and visors available through his website, Leigh-Manuell sells a number of items at Off Main, a men’s clothing store in Sayville.

As a member of "One Percent For the Planet," Northern Nav donates one percent of its proceeds to its selected charity: Save the Great South Bay.

Business, Leigh-Manuell reports, has been good so far.

"I’ve had a lot of family and friends who are very supportive," he says. "They’re helping me get out of the gates. I’m hoping as the weather breaks, we’ll be ready, in the right position to go. But with any starting business, and definitely during COVID, there are struggles and growing pains."

Shop Northern Nav online at northernnav.com and at Off Main Apparel, 18 Candee Ave., Sayville. Currently open by appointment. Prices range from $28 for T-shirts to $48 for sweatshirts.