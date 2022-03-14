Who said time travel isn’t possible? While we may not be able to jump into the future, opportunities abound around Long Island to step back in time with plenty of cool, old-timey shops. Find thousands of nostalgic candies, toys, merchandising signs and collectibles at these 10 retro retail spots:

Rosie’s Vintage

At Rosie’s Vintage, you’ll find mostly items from the 1940s through 1960s, including vintage barware, home décor, kitchenware, clothing, furniture, records and decorative knickknacks.

The store, which is housed in a circa 1830s farmhouse, is the perfect vessel for its vintage inventory, says owner Thea Morales.

"I strongly believe the cozy and familiar feeling of being in a house helps our customers choose the vintage merchandise they would want to put in their own homes," Morales says.

WHERE TO SHOP: 101 Woodbury Road, Huntington, 631-549-9100; rosiesvintagestore.com. Open Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nettle & Rose

This herbal apothecary and holistic lifestyle shop opened just over two years ago in an old, petite, pink-painted building. Between its healing wares and its setting, Nettle & Rose gives off an old time feel.

"I carry over 75 loose herbs," says owner Bay Rose. "We have our line of teas for a range of different ailments. Everything we carry here is organic, plastic-free, as low waste or as zero waste as possible."

Nettle & Rose also carries napkins, water bottles, mugs and other home goods, and medicinal items, including a whole section dedicated to joy and anxiety-reduction.

WHERE TO SHOP: 77 Main St., West Sayville, 631-589-3580; nettleandrose.com. Open Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. James General Store

"The store has been in continuous operation since 1857. We’re the oldest continuously run general store in the United States," says Karen Sheedy, store manager, who has worked there since 1999. "Back in the day, this was the only place to shop for any of your goods" in the neighborhood.

These days, you’ll find two floors filled with candy, housewares, games and toys (the non-battery operated variety), books, women’s hats, scarves and accessories, Long Island souvenirs, jewelry, candles and fragrance. Though none of the items are antique or vintage, many of them have an old timey, nostalgic look.

WHERE TO SHOP: 516 Moriches Road, St. James, 631-854-3740. Open Monday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jones Drug Store

This drugstore has served the Northport community for 120 years. In addition to the pharmacy, there’s a gift shop with lots of nautical items, from model sailboats and ships to dishware and compasses, decorative Dcuk wooden ducks from England, Northport T-shirts, sweats, and caps, brass whistles, candles, vases, and children’s plush toys. There’s an assortment of tin replicas of vintage cars, school buses, vans and planes that have a vintage feel.

"It’s the oldest surviving business in the village," says Vincent Terranova, who’s owned the store 38 years. "It’s just a unique store. There’s only been three owners — for 120 years!"

WHERE TO SHOP: 100 Main St., Northport 631-261-7070; jonesdrugstore.com. Open Mon. to Sat., 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Ann Madonia Antiques

Since 1986, this antique shop in Southampton Village has offered an array of 18th and 19th century European antiques, Americana finds and treasures bought up from old Hamptons’ estates. In addition to a large selection of furniture, Ann Madonia carries antique paintings, porcelain items, silver candle sticks, Italian and French mirrors, sconces, chandeliers, as well as some midcentury items from Palm Beach.

"It’s definitely back in time," says Susan Madonia, owner and Ann’s daughter. "It’s really a mix of everything from years gone by. People just get lost in it."

WHERE TO SHOP: 36 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-1878; annmadoniaantiques.com. Open Friday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bobb Howard's General Store

First opened 75 years ago as an automotive shop that sold some candy and cigarettes, Bobb Howard's became a candy, toy and collectibles shop 40 years ago. Now, the shop sells nostalgic candies and toys, like Necco Wafers, Sugar Babies, Silly Putty and Spaldeens.

"Anybody that walks in, it brings a smile to their face," says owner Eileen Caplin Wysel. "Especially in today’s world, people want something that brings them comfort and a lot of childhood memories. It’s like comfort food."

WHERE TO SHOP: 581 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park 516-488-7996; bobbhowardsgeneralstore.com. Open Monday to Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fantastic Toyage

Prepare to take a fantastic voyage back to the 1950s through 1980s at Fantastic Toyage, which boasts a wide selection of Barbie dolls, tin toys and tin lunchboxes, children’s books, board games, comics, and puzzles. If it hasn’t been grabbed up already, you’ll also find a rare 1918 Toonerville Trolley windup toy.

"We’re the 'Star Wars' headquarters on Long Island," says owner Alex Kuvish. "We have everything from the 1970s, the beginning of all the 'Star Wars' toys and accessories that came out all the way to the new stuff that’s coming out currently."

WHERE TO SHOP: 5288 Merrick Road, Massapequa 516-882-9250; fantastictoyage.com. Open Monday to Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Babylon Collectibles

"We specialize in vintage comic books," says owner Jerzy Wronski, whose stock in trade is mostly ‘60s and ‘70s comics, and some comics from the 1950s, even a rare Jackie Robinson edition; every imaginable action figure; signed baseballs and other sports memorabilia; and silver coins.

"People who come here — not only collectors — are blown away," says Wronski, adding that parents often come with their kids, hoping to raise the next generation of passionate collectors.

WHERE TO SHOP: 225 Deer Park Ave., Babylon, 631-482-9056; babyloncollectibles.com. Open Monday to Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looney Tunes Record Store

"We just celebrated our 50th anniversary in December," says owner Karl Groeger, Jr., whose father opened shop in 1971. "We’re an old school, classic record store."

Looney Tunes carries new and used vinyl records, CDs and DVDs, plus an assortment of concert T-shirts, stickers and posters, both new and old. "Everything from the Beatles to Mary J. Blige."

"We also have a stage in the middle of our store, and we do a lot of artist appearances and concerts and autograph signings. We’ve had over 400 different performers come to the store over the years."

WHERE TO SHOP: 31 Brookvale Ave., West Babylon; 631-587-7722. looneytuneslongisland.com. Open Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blast From the Past

"We consider ourselves a collector’s haven," says owner Richard McWilliams.

Browse through vintage video games and systems, including Nintendo and Atari, Genesis, and Sega; comic books that originally cost 10 cents; Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Marvel, Magic and other vintage trading cards; toys from the ‘70s through ’90s, like Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Strawberry Shortcake, GI Joe and Masters of the Universe; and vintage music and movies in all formats.

WHERE TO SHOP: 125 W. Main St., Bay Shore. 631-328-1693; blastfromthepastgames.com Open Mon. to Thurs, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.; Fri to Sat., 10 a.m. — 10 p.m.; Sun, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.