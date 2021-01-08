Women’s clothing representing different decades in fashion can be found at the new Origin of Era boutique in Bay Shore, but owner Renee Goldfarb is quick to point out that the shop is not a vintage store.

Goldfarb, who was a stylist for films for nearly a decade and whose clients included Rosie Perez and Annabella Sciorra, sells new sustainable pieces from independent women-owned brands and designers that she describes as, "modern with a vintage edge." And none of the clothing is mass-produced — the items are small batch — a term used to describe a small production run on pieces as opposed to mass-produced items, typically less than 500 units or cut (made) to order. Included is Marooned, based out of Patchogue. Goldfarb adds, "You won’t find trendy but you will find all pieces are on-trend."

The store, located at 90 W. Main St., opened in 2012 in Brooklyn under the name, SlapBack, then it moved to Port Jefferson in 2019 and closed at the Port Jefferson location in early November. The Bay Shore location opened Nov. 25.

"It’s not a vintage store, but having a stylist background I have always been heavily influenced by classic pieces of vintage and the way they embraced a woman’s figure," says Goldfarb. "Whether it was the masculine vibe of the '40s or the bohemian feel of the '70s, each decade has guided me in choosing the most classically feminine but modern silhouettes." She adds the name Origin of Era "felt right because past eras have been so influential (in today’s fashions) that it would be hard to pinpoint where it all started."

Goldfarb says it’s also important to her to feature fashions created by women from all over the world. In addition to dresses, jumpsuits and separates, street wear, knits, accessories hats and a small selection of T-shirts for children, candles and small home goods are sold at the store.

"As a woman, I feel the need to support other women in my industry and it will always be the most important facet of my business," Goldfarb says.

Prices range from $12 for novelty items to $200 for a dress or jumpsuit and in addition to in-person shopping, items can be purchased online at originofera.com. Hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For further information call 631-403-4116.