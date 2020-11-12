"Cheers!," exclaims a 30-something quartette of women in unison as they barely clink glasses during a recent outdoor "girl’s night out" dinner at Diane’s Trattoria in Roslyn on a very cool night. They are among the cautious, post-pandemic customers who value the social aspects of going to a restaurant but have opted to continue al fresco dining despite the cold, because they consider it safe.

But while they’ve given up the of ease of indoor dining until further notice, fashion, along with comfort and warmth, is still playing a starring role.

"Heat lamps are a help but they only make it tolerable. You need more," says Cassidy Litvak, 31, a psychotherapist from Manhasset. Litvak feels safer dining outdoors. She relishes this bimonthly night out with friends, and she’s definitely not ready to sacrifice style for it. "You want to wear something that’s warm but not too bulky," she says. "You want to wear fashionable outerwear that is functional and still looks cute, and you can do it," she says wearing a cozy, plaid wool coat and a knit metallic headband.

It seems like eons ago when dressing for dining out used to be a fairly simple affair — cute top, cool shoes or boots, a saucy dress or perhaps a favorite pair of jeans. But now, with temperatures dropping, well, it takes a little planning. That coat that you once checked or flung over a chair becomes a major player and may stay for the entire dinner.

Adam Glassman, creative director of "O, The Oprah Magazine," echoes Litvak’s sentiments. "You don’t want to be in a giant puffer coat trussed up at a table and looking like the Michelin Man." But not to worry, he says. "We’re lucky because it’s a fabulous coat season."

Litvack’s friends and dining companions have gotten the memo. Lisa Hayim, 34, a registered dietitian and wellness counselor from Port Washington turned out in a sweater-topped dress layered over jeans, a star-printed faux-fur swing coat and pale knee-high leather boots with a heel for the night. "It defeats the purpose of going out to sit there shivering," she says. "Pre-COVID I was a lot more casual but now I give it a little more effort."

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As the temperature drops further, she expects her wardrobe adds to include an extra layer of socks and "hand and foot warmers that we typically take skiing."

Fashion stylist Melanie Lippman of Remsenberg says her clients, mostly female attorneys, are clamoring for fashion pieces that work outside and way beyond the courtroom, including for dining out. "It doesn’t really matter what you’re wearing on top anymore. It’s all about the jacket or coat," she says adding that her clients "are looking for accessories to coordinate with their jackets like hats, fingerless gloves and scarves.

At Diane’s Trattoria, Jaclyn York, 31, a public relations executive who lives in Roslyn Harbor says, "There’s a new strategy. I’ve added over-the-knee boots to wear on top of skinny jeans and I layer a tank top, sweater and jacket over it." This night, she dons a furry, fingerless pair of gloves. "They’re just so cozy and warm, and you still have your fingers to eat."