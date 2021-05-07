Clothes can boost moods — just ask this LI boutique owner, a former psychologist

TODAY'S PAPER
Though it’s been about 16 years since she worked as a New York City public school psychologist, Jodi Schubert says those two decades of experience are deeply ingrained in her and help guide her in her current position: owner of Over the Edge Apparel in Commack and Smithtown.

"Helping people find clothes that fit them well and make them feel good about themselves is, I guess, part of the whole training," Schubert says, adding, "People walk in, they feel crappy. And, they walk out, they feel great."

After working exclusively online for a few years, Schubert opened her first Over the Edge Apparel shop in Commack in 2013. The layout of the store — previously a health and wellness center — didn’t quite work for a boutique, so she knocked down all the walls and changed the rack system to create better access for browsing.

"So now it’s a wide-open space with a whole different viewing experience," she says.

In 2017, Schubert opened her second location in Smithtown to expand her customer base out east.

"I felt like there was a need for affordable, fun clothing for women," she says.

These days, due to COVID-19, Over the Edge is closed on Mondays for private shopping by appointment only.

"There really are people who are still afraid to go out," she explains.

Over the Edge offers young contemporary, trendy clothes and accessories.

"We could dress anyone from 12 years old to 100," says Schubert. "I try to touch on everyone."

Schubert also does custom appliqué work and recently repurposed a few denim shirts for a customer whose husband died suddenly a few months ago, so that she and her daughter can wear the garments and help with their healing process.

"So that’s me," she says. "I’m just always looking to make people feel better, happy."

Over the Edge Apparel is located at 285 Commack Road, Commack, (631-486-7898) and 104 East Main Street, Smithtown, (631-656 9444); Monday private shopping only, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. (Smithtown only).

