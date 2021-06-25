There’s a new spot in town where you can pick up trendy pieces for your summer wardrobe and beyond. Pandemonium, a women’s clothing boutique that also sells jewelry, candles, artwork, pocketbooks and beauty products, among other items, has opened its second location in a tiny strip mall off Fort Salonga Road in Northport.

Jaclyn DiDonato, who started the business 16 years ago in Babylon, says she had been looking for a second location for years when, randomly, a "For Rent" sign caught her attention a few months ago. The posting, she says, was a sign from her dad who had recently died. Her late father and the owner of Pandemonium's predecessor Precious Time shared the same name: Tony. "I knew my dad definitely met Tony in heaven and they brought me here."

Both the Babylon and Northport locations mirror each other in terms of offerings, but being that Babylon is nearly five times as big as its offspring, there’s a much larger selection there. However, Northport receives new inventory three to four times a week.

Pandemonium carries brands from near and far. On the homefront, expect to see designs by Upcycled Creations by Anna Dray (upcycled clothing and artwork), Serendipity (upcycled clothing), Indie Rockin (handmade jewelry), Cozy Creative (handmade crocheted sweaters and bralettes), Burned by Mel (wood-burned and resin art), and Island Rose Design, whose collection includes crop tops, sweatshirts, flannels, onesies and dog wear. "Her flannels over the last couple of years have been the No. 1 seller," DiDonato says, adding that her "super-soft hoodies" are also a top seller.

Don't overlook its national brands — Nineteen Palm (serving Hawaiian-themed looks) and the Deborah Viereck line, which DiDonato says is on-trend right now — "wrinkle-resistant, washable, very breathable light fabric … her designs fit a woman’s body like a glove."

While online shopping is currently unavailable, DiDonato says she often FaceTimes or texts inventory with her customers. Likewise, she hosts private parties both in-store and at private residences, and can also host in-store personal shopping appointments before or after operating hours.

Prices at Pandemonium Boutique range from $20 to $100 for accessories and $25 to $175 for clothing. It’s open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find it at 1030 Fort Salonga Rd., in Northport; call the store for more info (631-376-0107) or to schedule a virtual viewing, call its Babylon location (220 Deer Park Ave.) at 631-376-0009.