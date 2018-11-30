Payless pranks VIPs, sells discount shoes at luxury prices

Payless taught fashion influencers a lesson about shoes by opening a fake store that sold Main Street shoes at Madison Avenue prices.

Payless ShoeSource held a launch party in Los Angeles for the bogus label Palessi and invited the fashionistas to sample the merchandise. Payless posted a video of what happened on Facebook.

The VIP shoppers paid as much as $645 for shoes that sell from $19.99 to $39.99 at Payless. The store rang up $3,000 before Payless came clean with the reveal.

One shopper exclaimed, "Shut up! Are you serious?"

The pranked shoppers got their money back and were allowed to keep the shoes.

Their reactions will be featured in a series of commercials.