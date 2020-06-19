With Rolling Stones music usually playing in the background and bell bottoms, tie-dye and peace signs everywhere, the Penelope shop is more Woodstock than Woodbury — perfect for those who like to channel a 1960s or 1970s vibe.

“We love the vibrant prints and colors that those decades embody,” says owner Gabrielle Banschick, who is 28 but says that when it comes to that time period, she can relate. The store is named after Penelope Tree — the English fashion model who became famous during the “swinging Sixties” — a youth-driven cultural movement that swept the United Kingdom during the mid-to-late-1960s and moved fashion forward to a more playful and freeing look.

Banschick says the “funky” and “rock ‘n roll” Penelope styles reinterpret the clothing of the '60s and '70s by giving them a modern twist.

“Nothing is more flattering on a woman than a good fitting pair of bell-bottom jeans, which is why the style has never really died,” Banschick says. “Our customers are ones that want to stand out. Our customer is a woman who likes to express her personality through fashion.” She adds, “We feel the '60s and '70s were the coolest as far as fashion, music and style.”

Located at 8025 Jericho Tpke., the family-run store was opened in 2001 by Banschick’s parents Marta and Ira, and she started working at the shop as a child.

“Customers actually tell me they remember me selling them jeans when I was 11. I'm a fourth-generation garmento [someone who works in the fashion industry]; my father's family has always had clothing stores. We really look for unique clothing that reflects true boutique shopping and for that reason we stay away from department store brands. We have an eclectic collection from all over the world."

Tucked among the more boho, hippie chic and Carnaby Street-influenced styles customers can also find staples for an evening out like a little black dress as well as one-of-a-kind items, with the age range of those who shop there generally being from 20 to 60.

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Tie-dye has made the biggest comeback of all, and girls as young as 14 come in for our "band T-shirts," Banschick says. Personal shopping, styling and tailoring are available at the store too. “My father tailors in the back of the shop and we'll do whatever we can to get your garments tailored sometimes the same day.”

Prices range from earrings and necklaces that start at $30, dresses can go up to around $200, beaded gowns can be $1,000 and furs $2,000.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is open for shopping but curbside and in-store pickup remains available. Customers can view Penelope’s latest styles on Instagram @PenelopeNewYork or at penelopefashions.com.