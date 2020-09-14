What to wear for your family, milestone photo shoot

It's all about scoring that one great picture these days. But in order to do so, there needs to be some planning involved — whether it’s a highly-stylized shot being taken at the site of a castle, a scene on a beach, or a child’s photo, according to photographers and fashion styling experts with Long Island-based clients. And amid the pandemic, photographers are noting an increased interest in documenting family milestones and important moments.

“The location of the shoot should determine how you dress,” says Stephanie Akagha, the owner of the Manhattan-based S.A. Brand Consultancy (sabrandconsultancy.com) who has styled such celebrities as 50 Cent, Andy Cohen, Jimmy Falon, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio. “What you wear and the location of your shoot will translate the story visually. It will create a world that your story exists in.”

Valerie Halfon, founder and CEO of the Manhattan and Houston, Texas-based Shop With Val (shopwithval.com), agrees.

“Match the vibe of your location,” Halfon says. “If you’re shooting on a beach, something lightweight and flowy would look appropriate as opposed to something short and tight, and if you’re shooting at a mansion, something more glamorous or formal may be fitting.”

And what makeup might be worn for a shoot should also be determined based on the location, Halfon adds. “Are you going for glamorous or more natural? The way most women do their makeup for every day isn’t the way they should be doing their makeup for a photo shoot,” she says. “If you’re shooting somewhere like an arboretum or botanical garden then it may not make sense to have a dramatic eye and bold lip.”

Bethpage-based photographer Colleen Radcliffe (4kidsphotography.com) says the right styling is key.

“Proper styling for a photo helps bring the photo together and create a theme,” Radcliffe says. “It also makes you feel better and less self-conscious when having your photo taken. This helps create a piece of art, not just a photo.”