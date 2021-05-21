Sisters return to Greenport to open clothing store in their home town 

Popsicle & Finn, a new boutique in Greenport, is somewhat of a homecoming for sisters/owners Stephanie Sack and Elyse Merrifield, whose dad owned a shoe store across the street for many years.

"We knew we would come back one day," Sack says of Greenport. She and Merrifield now live there year-round.

Named after the sisters' rescue cats, Popsicle & Finn opened March 14 in a space that recently became available.

"There was a need for real clothes out in Greenport," says Sack. "We could never had afforded Greenport had it not been for the pandemic."

As they were setting up their shop this past winter, Sack and Merrifield observed that people were itching to get outside and support their local businesses.

"People come in and they go, ‘Oh my god! Finally, a place that has real clothes,’ is probably the most common comments when people walk in the door," Sack said.

Offering products for both men and women, gifts for the home, and practical and useful items for new homeowners, Popsicle & Finn carries, among other brands, skin care by Caudalié and Ligne St. Barth; makeup by Jillian Dempsey; cheese boards, platters and other items for the home by Nambé; bowls and plates from Canvas; table linens; napkins, pillows and pareros from Tensira, a company that employs a whole town in the Republic of Guinea; soaps from Eau D’Italie; Faherty clothing; Think Royln bags and Joni Sternbach photography.

Many of their products are sourced through companies that use sustainable production, notes Merrifield.

"Because the North Fork is all about farm-to-table and sea-to-table dining, we wanted to include that in the products we selected and the brands we partnered with," Merrifield says.

Popsicle & Finn is located at 15 Front St.; 631-477-6086; popsiclefinn.com. The shop is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours will be extended after Memorial Day.