Noticed a lot of rainbows these days? Perhaps that’s because June is LGBTQ Pride Month, an all-out celebration of equality and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage. As parades and events all over the country mark the month with plenty of rainbow flags and motifs, loads of fashion and beauty brands are supporting the initiative through merchandise that benefits a variety of charities. So go ahead, maybe it's time to put a little pride in your wardrobe.

American Eagle The retailer offers a new, limited-edition Pride Collection for men and women to support the LGBT community. The company says it's donating 100 percent of sales from the kitschy, rainbow-colored collection to It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization that works to help and inspire lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth around the world. The line includes fun T-shirts, socks, sunglasses and hats and ranges in price from $12.95-$19.95 at select American Eagle stores and ae.com.

J.Crew Shirts emblazoned with the words “Love first” and “Love to all,” along with color-blocked socks done in the trademarked Human Rights Campaign logo for men, women and children, are designed to celebrate love and respect as part of the J.Crew X Human Rights Campaign collaboration. The company will donate half of the purchase price of items in this collection to the HRC, America’s largest civil rights organization. Items go from $14.50-$34.50 at select J. Crew stores and jcrew.com.

Banana Republic “Love is love” is the theme at Banana Republic, where graphics depicting rainbow-colored elephants and stripes turn up on a capsule collection of tees (these especially soft, with a worn-in feel) and socks for men and women. The company will donate $5 from the sale of each of these items to the United Nations Foundation to support Free & Equal, a U.N. Human Rights campaign. Items run $14.50-$34.50 at select Banana Republic stores and bananarepublic.gap.com.

H & M Its special collection includes crop tops, shorts, sweatshirts, cut-off jeans, fanny packs and graphic prints, rainbows and pastel colors, many with a '70s vibe. The company will donate 10 percent of global sales to the United Nations Human Rights office's “UN Free & Equal" campaign, from $4.99, hm.com.

Harry’s The shaving product and razor brand's limited-edition Shave With Pride set, $25, includes an iridescent Winston razor handle (each one is different … just like real people), three German-engineered blade cartridges, foaming shave gel and a travel cover to protect blades. It’s all packed in a bold, graphic box designed by artists Craig & Karl. Harry’s will donate 100 percent of profits from the sales to GLAAD, among other charities; $25 at harrys.com.