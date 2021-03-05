Thomas Graf, who grew up in Ronkonkoma and lives in Patchogue, says Long Island isn’t just a place, it’s a lifestyle — and it's in that spirit that he’s created a fashion brand for like-minded people who like to wear their Long Island pride on more than their sleeve.

Graf started his clothing company Long Island Lifestyle in 2018 online and his brand is now also sold at the Thred boutique in Patchogue. Included among his fashion offerings for men, women and children are T-shirts, hoodies, athletic wear, hats and socks. Other items in his lineup are watches, backpacks, face masks, water bottles, dog bandannas, phone cases, beach towels and posters. Some of the products are given names like "Local Soul"; the Montauk Lighthouse is captured on a sticker; there’s a "North Shore Dad" cotton cap, and a shirt for little girls says "Dream Land" above a map of Long Island.

"I love fashion," says Graf, and he for sure loves Long Island.

"Long Island is a transportation hub, an entertainment and food and wine destination … it has Fire Island, Shelter Island, the list just goes on and on," Graf says. "I’m lucky to have grown up here and there’s so much more to explore — that’s what this brand is about. I’ll travel and explore upstate New York, don’t get me wrong, but there’s nothing like finding a hidden gem in your own backyard." Speaking about his family he adds, "We love the opportunity to take a quick trip to the bay or the ocean beach, hit the wineries, maybe staycation out east or to be at your favorite restaurant in a matter of minutes. This island is a hop, skip and jump away from opportunity and adventures in all directions."

Prices range from around $15 for a mug to around $70 for some hoodies and jackets.

"The spring collection is exciting," Graf says. "We’re featuring brand-new designs and focusing on locally sourced products. He adds, "We’ll have more organic products, a refurbished website, brand new limited-edition spring coats, a large section dedicated to children and a new athleisure section."

The Thred boutique is located at 7 Village Green Way and is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shop online at lilifestyle.com.