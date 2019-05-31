Happen to notice that rainbow graphics are e-v-e-r-y-w-h-e-r-e these days? The colorful design is beloved by virtually everyone and quite fashionable, but during June, rainbows take on particular significance. It’s Pride Month, and the rainbow is, perhaps, the most widely recognized LGBTQ symbol in the world. This year’s celebration is a biggie — it marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which are credited with being the energizing force for LGBT political activism.

Though Pride Month has been celebrated since 2000, it has continued to flourish with mainstream stores and brands raising funds for related charities or otherwise supporting the movement. Ralph Lauren is selling a gender-neutral capsule collection of T-shirts, polos, hoodies, totes and caps emblazoned with iconic Polo pony in rainbow stripes with a percentage of the purchase price going to the Stonewall Community Foundation benefiting an international network of LGBTQIA organizations. American Eagle is donating 100 percent of sales from its pride-inspired collection to a related charity. And Bloomingdale’s has a pride pop-up in which they’ve partnered with editor-in-chief of Out Magazine, Phillip Picardi, to curate an assortment of products that capture the spirit and history of pride.

Andrew Werner, a Roslyn native, and the creator of Fleur’D Pins which produces handmade flowerlike lapel pins has designed two pride-inspired pins to celebrate the month. (Purchase of one will result in donations to the Stonewall Community Foundation.)

“Wearing a rainbow this month goes further than just symbolizing gay pride,” he says. “It’s about being proud of who you are and shows openness and acceptance of things that are different. Rainbows are all inclusive,” says Werner. “And wearing one shows your true colors.”