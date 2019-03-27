That old phrase “April showers bring May flowers” is so 20th century, a quaint cliché from back in the day when weather was . . . predictable.

Today’s increasingly bizarre weather patterns — monsoon in the morning, then (maybe) completely dry and tropical by the evening commute—a rain wardrobe in the age of climate change has to be versatile.

Here are questions to ask about your raincoat: Does it still look good when the rain lets up?

Consider the quilted poncho version by Think Royln in tie-dye colors. “It’s seasonless and doesn’t look like a raincoat,” says Maddy Cohen, owner of the Maddy’s 390 boutique at Wheatley Plaza in Greenvale, where she sells an eclectic mix of women’s fashions, including the poncho.

Think Royln’s slogan — “life on the fly” — which stems from the idea that your wardrobe should serve varying needs throughout the day, says Pattie Friedman, a Kings Park native who is co-founder of the brand. She likes that the poncho works just as well as a layering piece on rainy or sunny days. (It wasn’t designed as a raincoat per se, but it’s water-resistant and does the trick. She wears it to watch her son play ice hockey on a frigid rink.)

Friedman’s Long Island upbringing may have had something to do with her nimble sense of style. Growing up in Kings Park meant both ocean life and city life were in proximity.

“I could go clamming in the a.m. and [throw on] heels in the evening,” she says.

We like that concept, and so searched for more rain gear offering that same flexibility. Whether you choose to go clamming or clubbing is up to you.