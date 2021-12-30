A stone’s throw away from the Americana Manhasset comes The Real Real, a premier luxury consignment business that in early December opened its first Long Island brick-and-mortar store, which also has a mega-powerful online presence.

Housed in what was formerly a funky, two-floor furniture store, The Real Real feels like a real (as it should) fancy boutique that could compete with any of the stores next door. "It’s upscale, elegant and luxurious but inviting and warm," says Elyssa Noblesala, the company’s senior retail marketing manager, of the 3,700-square-foot space.

Inside, plush couches and serene paintings set the backdrop for the merchandise (by the way, e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g’s for sale here including said couches) that is a potpourri of luxe brands in many categories including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, sneakers, accessories, fine jewelry, watches, home goods, art and brand-new beauty products.

It’s fun to peruse the vast selection of expertly authenticated, gently worn designer brands in great condition (yes, the Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel and Louboutin that you’ve long lusted for are here) much of it at significantly lower prices than new, along with hard to find items from past seasons.

And if you’re thinking about purging your closet, handbag collection or jewelry box and making some extra fast cash, in-person consignment appointments are offered as well as complimentary fine jewelry, watch and handbag valuations from experts.

Beyond the all-out shopping and selling thrill, there’s more than a bit of do-good to the whole concept of consignment. "For us, the circular economy is a key pillar," says Noblesala. "You get to give your items a second life with your consignee and keep things out of a landfill. We contribute to a more sustainable environment."

The Real Real is located at 1900 Northern Blvd., in Manhasset. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 631-310-4441, therealreal.com.