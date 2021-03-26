You’ll find whimsical rabbits with carrot legs, faux fluffy ducklings and egg ornaments perfect for Easter mixed in with stylish home décor, women’s loungewear, things for baby and more at Red Barn Boutique in Bellport.

The store is owned by Shea Rosario of East Patchogue, and her friend, Jessica Fauci of Brookhaven — two class moms who became best friends after meeting about 10 years ago when their oldest children were in kindergarten. And the name of the shop is a nod to a barn that used to be in Rosario’s backyard.

"It all began in a barn," Fauci, 41, says of the business. "She (Rosario) had a red barn on her property, and that’s where her sister, Keri, started making custom furniture and signs, and it all evolved from there." They started selling things online and doing pop-up parties in February of 2020 and then opened the brick-and-mortar store in July.

A popular television personality was also part of the inspiration for the boutique.

"My dream has always been to live on a farm and have a true farmhouse," Rosario, 43, says, "So once Joanna Gaines made modern farmhouse décor popular, I was hooked." Fauci adds, "I’ve always loved mixing different décor styles from traditional to farmhouse and modern farmhouse is a perfect balance of the two styles." Gaines and her husband, Chip, star in the HGTV series, "Fixer Upper."

The pair describes modern farmhouse as a "very eclectic type of style" that mixes rustic, distressed furniture with items like fun serving dishes and kitchen accessories, candle holders, vases, lots of greenery and eucalyptus for a look that’s "very warm and welcoming." The majority of their customers are between 35 and 45 years old and are fellow lovers of farmhouse style, but some have an eye for traditional pieces so those can be found at Red Barn Boutique as well. Jessica notes that because the store opened during the pandemic, lots of loungewear is among the clothing carried by the store. Red Barn also offers private shopping parties during hours when the shop is closed for just the host and her friends.

Prices at the boutique range from $19 for soy candles to mirrors that cost about $200. Custom furniture is available at different price points. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store (redbarnboutiqueny.com) is located at 146 S. Country Road.