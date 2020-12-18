People passing by Masters and Company Florist in Rockville Centre will see a holiday window display not unlike those found in New York City. Its decked-out windows are inspired by both the holiday season and the pandemic.

"I feel like everything is so surreal and depressing, especially during the holidays," says owner Laurie Speziale, 60. "Why not create something a little whimsy?"

The scenes created by the Woodmere resident include a Santa Claus sporting a face covering and a Christmas tree with medical masks mixed in among its ornaments.

"I always do [the windows] up quite elaborate, for every season and holiday," Speziale says of her decorative handiwork. This year, COVID pulled the plug on the events that typically carry her business such as weddings, bar and bas mitzvahes and other parties, which gave Speziale some extra time to beef up her holiday display. "I really wanted to bring joy to others, so I thought ‘why not really do them up and I just want as many people as possible to smile.’ "

Speziale says she doesn’t ever focus on flowers in her window displays, and while her current work is "par for what I've done before," this time, it’s been accomplished "with more feeling." The result is a wide-ranging spectacle including designs from funny to cynical and religious. One scene features angels blowing horns.

Visitors can view the displays from the sidewalk and are also welcome to browse inside as there are nine decorated trees throughout the store and, of course, floral arrangements for purchase. Ornaments are also for sale, including snowmen and Santas wearing masks and hand-washing signs.

The display is set to remain in place until mid-January when the theme will change to Valentine's Day. Masters and Company Florist is located at 26 S. Village Ave.; 516-561-7555, mastersandcompanyflorist.com.