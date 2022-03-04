The third shop’s the charm — or so the owner of Rose & Boom, Cat Rosenboom, might be hoping as she adds a Babylon outpost to her growing chain of boutiques, which include shops in Mt. Sinai and St. James.

"I never anticipated having more than one, it just kind of happened," says Rosenboom, adding that the boutique’s name, Rose & Boom, is a verbal takeoff on her surname.

Though most of the inventory is the same in each of the three Rose & Boom shops, Babylon, located on Main Street, is the only one to carry dog accessories "because it’s a very dog-friendly town," explains Rosenboom.

For the canines in the family, there’s an assortment of dog collars, dog bandannas, doggy clothes, dog toys and "Chewy Vuitton" bowls.

Specializing in women’s clothing and trendy accessories, Rose & Boom carries hoodies, a variety of tops like baby doll, camo, tie-dye and more, ranging from $30 to $60. The shop also carries pants, skirts, shorts, versatile jumpsuits, coordinated top and bottom sets, breezy rompers and dresses that are typically priced between $40 and $60.

For accessories, there’s jewelry, shoes, gift items, hats and belts.

One thing that sets Rose & Boom apart: They don’t reorder stock.

"We sell out of everything as soon as we post," says Rosenboom. "We have new arrivals Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. And as soon as they are posted to our social media, they typically sell out the same day because people know I won’t reorder them again."

Prices start at $12 for earrings and go up to $98 for faux leather Spanx.

Rose & Boom is located at 28 E. Main St., in Babylon. The store is open Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 631-482-1267, roseandboom.net.