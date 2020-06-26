The Rose & Boom Boutique, a women’s clothing store that has shops in Mount Sinai and St. James, wants customers to feel like they’ve come to a place where shopping is like it used to be way back in the day – you’re greeted at the store by name.

“We are known as the ‘Cheers’ of boutiques,” says owner Cat Rosenboom, referencing the popular television show centered around a bar named, “Cheers” where staff and customers got to know each other well. “Our customers become family and we know everyone by name. There is never pressure to buy and we will always greet you with a smile.” She adds, “We will be fully attentive and helpful, sincere and just want to make all of our shoppers comfortable and happy.”

Rosenboom says the intimate experience the shop represents starts with her own name.

“My last name is Rosenboom,” the 42-year-old Miller Place resident explains. “I wanted the store to be unique all around including in its name and I wanted it to be personal. So, I did a play on words with my last name.”

Women’s fashions ranging from extra-small to extra-large are sold at the shop as well as accessories, jewelry, shoes and gifts. In Mount Sinai, the store, opened in June 2017, is located at 176 N. Country Road. and in St. James, which opened in June 2019, at 412 N. Country Road.

“We have something for everyone,” Rosenboom says. “A woman in her 50s can come in to shop with her daughter who’s in her 20s and they will both find something appropriate for their age. We buy a wide range of styles for all ages and sizes.” Customers generally range in age from 18 to 65.

Prices start from around $30 for tops to dresses that can be priced up to $200. Hours for both stores are Monday to Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In-store shopping is available with sanitizing stations at the entrance to each store and customers and staff must wear a mask. Customers can shop the website roseandboom.net and free local delivery, contact-free pickup outside the stores and shipping are available. For further information call 631-509-4162.