The Roundtree boutique hotel in Amagansett is hosting an outdoor "Holiday Bazaar" that might appeal to shoppers looking for luxury items.

Taking place Dec. 5-6, the experience will take place under a tent in a heated winter garden, and will offer opportunities to peruse pieces of jewelry, accessories and home décor items.

"We’re thrilled to bring a luxe outdoor shopping experience for the holidays to our guests and the community," says Roundtree general manager Boby Haryadi. "We invite all to visit the two-day holiday bazaar, where they’ll find unique and special items from luxury fashion and home brands that are perfect for everyone on their shopping list."

Consumers looking for bedding and linens that meet the same standards used by the Roundtree will find products from Frette (frette.com), while fans of clothing made from alpaca wool will find a selection of such made by Alicia Adams Alpaca (aliciaadamsalpaca.com). Other garments slated to be sold are scarves by Dianora Salviati (dianorasalviati.com) and women's fashions from Amanda Ross (arossgirl.com), while handcrafted jewelry from Clarissa Bronfman (clarissabronfman.com) and Maja DuBrul (majadubrul.com) are also on the roster of vendors. Land of Belle (landofbelle.com) will be presenting an international assortment of home décor curated from small brand producers.

Shopping won’t be the only way to experience the pop-up, as French pastry chef Francois Payard will be serving his specialty hot chocolate and other treats to shoppers looking to buy something sweet.

Shopping will aid the area community as well, with a percentage of all the merchandise sales slated to benefit the Springs Food Pantry in East Hampton.

The Roundtree Holiday Bazaar, located at 273 Main St., will be open Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.