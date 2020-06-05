Furniture, tea lights, plush blankets, pottery, glassware, stylish notebooks, hand washes, facial oils, leather fly swatters and luxury pet products aren’t found in a typical menswear store, and that’s why they’re among the selections at Ryland Life Equipment in Sag Harbor.

The shop, which opened in March 2019 at its brick-and-mortar location at 26 Madison St., is a good fit for the man who has a high style that he likes to see reflected in everything from his clothing to his home, as well as in the gifts he might purchase for someone else.

“We are a lifestyle brand catering to men everywhere,” explains Ryland Hilbert, 32, a Sag Harbor resident and creative director and co-founder. “We aspire to bring access to high-quality goods and products that have interesting backstories.” Those stories can range from brands that go back generations to those that feature sustainable products.

Among the eclectic array of offerings are men’s shirts, swim shorts, shoes, jackets, sweaters, boxers, trousers, hats, scarves, jewelry, travel guide books and apothecary items like a pumpkin body balm and soaking salts.

Brands sold include Missoni, Adam Mar, A Kind of Guise, Chimala, Hank, Deus Ex Machina, Stephan Schneider, Sunspel, Lamberto Losani, RE/DONE and Roi du Lac. Short bios of the brands are included on the website, rylandlife.com, to tell their story, such as this one for Saturdays NYC: “Saturdays NYC combines a laid-back surf culture and modern design. Originally created out of the team’s love for New York and surf culture, the brand has grown into a complete, well-curated menswear brand with emphasis on color, proportion, and fit.”

When asked why home products would be featured in a men’s store, Hilbert asks, why not?

“I think you have to ask yourself why men would not want things for their home. We think of ourselves as a concept designed to equip men with whatever life throws at them.” He adds, “We do this by styling their wardrobe through our fashion lines and styling services and curating their home through our home collection.”

You also might spot a celebrity paying the store a visit when the Madison Street location has fully reopened and coronavirus restrictions have further been lifted.

“Given our location on Long Island, we have seen our fair share of celebrities walk in and shop in the summer,” Hilbert says. “One of my favorite things about growing up on the East End is the attraction of the area to such individuals. We always respect the privacy of our customers though.”

And while Ryland Life Equipment has a high-end vibe, Hilbert says it really has something for everyone, like dog accessories, candles, ring dishes, pottery and glassware. “Anyone can walk away with something special.”

Prices range from around $30 for a T-shirt to $5,500 for a handmade bench. The store is currently doing business through its website, curbside pickup and deliveries within the Hamptons. Call 631-919-5433 to arrange for curbside pickup.