A popular television show inspired Bellport Apothecary which opened Memorial Day weekend.

"I was binge-watching Netflix and I discovered 'Schitt’s Creek,'" says owner Giovanni Naso, who modeled his store after the popular comedy’s Rose Apothecary. "I just got this light bulb idea: We live in such a quaint, historic district, Bellport Village. It’s not the whole entity of 'Schitt’s Creek,' but it has something in common because of the fact that It offers items of beauty and wellness."

Naso, an interior designer who's new shop is in the same spot that housed Celadon Home, a design firm he closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic after 18 years in business. That’s when all the binge-watching happened.

"I said, ‘We’re in town: we could give back to the town and do something really great that will also improve our business, because we really lost business. People weren’t coming in for design stuff. So, reinventing ourselves was the only way for me to survive and pay my overhead. And people seem to be gravitating, embracing it," Naso says, adding he'll continue his interior design work under Giovanni Naso Interior Design.

Located in a historic circa 1890 building, Bellport Apothecary carries a large assortment of items for wellness, including Joy Lane Farm all natural shampoo, shea butter, natural soaps, bamboo loofah sponges, charcoal clay mud bath, sea tonic facial mist, rose toning essence, body washes, milk moisturizing hand creams and other luxury skin care items, as well as Lollia fragrance. There are candles and diffusers in amber apothecary bottles and assorted items for the home, from spa robes to throws and blankets, kitchen tabletop and organic cleaning supplies

"We’re offering coffee and tea," says Naso. "There’ll be a grab and go fridge that will have organic beverages and snacks."

"Our idea is to create a space that the products and the environment are in harmony with each other," says design assistant Sharon Munson. "We want to invigorate the senses and make people feel comfortable and welcome here."

Adds Munson, there’s something for everyone price-wise and most items cost between $10 and $100.

Bellport Apothecary is located at 151 South Country Rd., Bellport Village. Current hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.