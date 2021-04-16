TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
LifestyleFashion and Shopping

The 'Alice in Wonderland' of home décor is right here in Huntington 

Sedoni Gallery in Huntington Village channels an "Alice

Sedoni Gallery in Huntington Village channels an "Alice in Wonderland" vibe, owner by Leslie Salant says. Credit: Dara Casiano

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz
Print

When people walk into the Sedoni Gallery home décor, fashion and gift shop in Huntington Village, owner Leslie Salant says they enter a "world" of "’Alice in Wonderland’ meets ’Architectural Digest.’"

"We shop for the store based on what resonates, what delights, what makes us drool, what makes us laugh, what evokes that ‘I have to have it!’ feeling," Salant, of Greenlawn, states on her website.

Salant, who used to play "store" as a little girl, says that she carries so much variety at her shop that when it came to naming Sedoni she decided to call it a "gallery" — but not just because of the wall art made on Long Island and elsewhere that she sells.

"We carry everything from home furnishings to clothing, handbags and gifts," Salant explains. "We have a charming baby department, ceramics, greeting cards … and we are known for our selection of jewelry from designers from Long Island and all over the world." She adds, "Every item in the store is a little piece of art, thus the word, ‘gallery’ does apply. It is truly a place of discovery as you never know what you may find."

Some of Sedoni’s more quirky and captivating offerings include a painting made entirely of fabric, a table made of rulers, a vintage Chinese temple table and handbags made from recycled bus seats. Jewelry at the store includes pieces made with diamonds, gold, silver, leather, brass and there’s what Salant calls, "the biggest labradorite ring you ever saw."

Judaica is also available and customized necklaces to chronicle a family’s history can be made with addable charms commemorating important dates and events.

"What has been such a delight is seeing women add to their necklace with each new milestone, like a new baby or special date, so over the years as their family grows so can their necklace," Salant says.

Prices at Sedoni Gallery range from around $10 for a candle to around $2,000 for some jewelry. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 304 New York Ave.; 631-547-4811; sedonigallery.com.

By Lisa Irizarry Special to Newsday @lisairiz

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes features stories.

More Lifestyle

If you're looking for things to do this
LI drive-in movie schedule for the spring and summer
Visit Adventureland, the Fire Island Lighthouse and more
Enjoy rides and games at Adventureland, more things to do this weekend on LI
Interim director of the Parrish Art Museum Chris
A walking tour of the Parrish Art Museum
The Long Island Museum in Stony Brook has
Long Island Museum reopens its doors, survives pandemic
A new exhibit, "What The Heck Is That!?",
Riverhead museum exhibit answers a natural question
Victoria Mangan holds a make-your-own cereal cone at
3 new Long Island ice cream shops you need to try
Didn’t find what you were looking for?