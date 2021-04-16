The 'Alice in Wonderland' of home décor is right here in Huntington 

When people walk into the Sedoni Gallery home décor, fashion and gift shop in Huntington Village, owner Leslie Salant says they enter a "world" of "’Alice in Wonderland’ meets ’Architectural Digest.’"

"We shop for the store based on what resonates, what delights, what makes us drool, what makes us laugh, what evokes that ‘I have to have it!’ feeling," Salant, of Greenlawn, states on her website.

Salant, who used to play "store" as a little girl, says that she carries so much variety at her shop that when it came to naming Sedoni she decided to call it a "gallery" — but not just because of the wall art made on Long Island and elsewhere that she sells.

"We carry everything from home furnishings to clothing, handbags and gifts," Salant explains. "We have a charming baby department, ceramics, greeting cards … and we are known for our selection of jewelry from designers from Long Island and all over the world." She adds, "Every item in the store is a little piece of art, thus the word, ‘gallery’ does apply. It is truly a place of discovery as you never know what you may find."

Some of Sedoni’s more quirky and captivating offerings include a painting made entirely of fabric, a table made of rulers, a vintage Chinese temple table and handbags made from recycled bus seats. Jewelry at the store includes pieces made with diamonds, gold, silver, leather, brass and there’s what Salant calls, "the biggest labradorite ring you ever saw."

Judaica is also available and customized necklaces to chronicle a family’s history can be made with addable charms commemorating important dates and events.

"What has been such a delight is seeing women add to their necklace with each new milestone, like a new baby or special date, so over the years as their family grows so can their necklace," Salant says.

Prices at Sedoni Gallery range from around $10 for a candle to around $2,000 for some jewelry. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 304 New York Ave.; 631-547-4811; sedonigallery.com.