Cleaning out your closet to make way for new styles for summer can be a chore, and therefore something ripe for procrastination. But there’s a great motivator out there for teens and young adults looking to get rid of clothes and accessories they no longer want — they can get cash for taking them to the Plato’s Closet resale franchise in Commack.

Plato’s is national but there is only one on Long Island, with each store being owned and operated by local business owners. And in addition to offering cash back for clothes they accept, you can find used but on trend replacements to buy at discount prices as well.

"We offer cash on the spot for only teen/young adult clothes and accessories," explains Matthew Landsberg, 35, owner of the Commack store. He says the shop is interested in fashions in good condition from brands such as American Eagle, Adidas, NIKE, Fashion Nova, Forever 21, H&M, Urban Outfitters and Zara. "They’re examples of mall brands that target the young teen demographic."

Clothes from the popular online retailer Shein are popular at Plato’s too and there can occasionally be found for sale used Michael Kors or Kate Spade bags. Landsberg adds, "We sell about 70% off retail and the customer will receive around 30% cash on the spot."

For instance, Landsberg says, a customer who brings in American Eagle jeans that Plato’s can sell for $15 will get $4.50. Keep in mind the clothes need to be in good condition, or "gently used" to be accepted, meaning they don’t have damages such as fading or pilling.

"We try our very best to keep buying and selling trendy clothes — styles that are current and in high demand that you may see at the mall right now," Landsberg notes. Clothes and accessories the shop doesn’t buy have to be taken by their owners elsewhere for a donation. "Our customers are mainly college students and high schoolers," Landsberg adds.

Prices of things sold at the store usually range from about $10 for a T-shirt to about $200 for a designer bag. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. There are no appointments necessary for shopping, but an appointment may be needed if you have items to sell. Plato’s Closet is located at 6153 Jericho Turnpike; 631-486-7920; platosclosetcommack.com.