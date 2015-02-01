Evening gown trunk shows are more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

Through Feb. 4

SOMA is collecting new and gently worn bras for distribution through the National Network to End Domestic Violence to women affected by domestic violence. Bras can be dropped off at any Soma boutique or you can make a monetary donation at the register or online; for locations, go to soma.com.

Feb. 5-7

TALLULAH offers a Liancarlo evening wear trunk show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., in Woodbury Common; 8285 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8010.

Feb. 5-7

FILLY'S hosts a Skinz evening gowns and cocktail dresses trunk show, 2015 collection of form-fitting silhouettes in lace (designer visits on Feb. 7); 1065 Willis Ave., Albertson; 516-739-9090. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Feb. 5-8

NOUVEAU BRIDE is hosting the Tina di Martina mother-of-the-occasion trunk show (designer visits on Feb. 7); 1613 Merrick Rd., Merrick; 516-868-1500. Event hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 5; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 7 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 8. Discount is offered on show orders.

Feb. 5-8

MIEKA hosts an Ysa Makino evening gown trunk show, with the designer, at Woodbury Village, 7937 Jericho Tpke., Woodbury; 516-367-8755. Event hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 5; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6-7; and noon-5 p.m. Feb. 8; appointments are suggested. Discount is offered on show orders.

Feb. 6-8

HELEN'S BRIDAL CENTER has a Maggie Sottero bridal trunk show, by appointment only, at 50 Austin Blvd., Commack; 631-543-6300.

Feb. 6-8

At BLOOMINGDALE'S Roosevelt Field, meet Priti Design Co.'s fine jewelry designer, noon-6 p.m. Feb. 6-7, and shop the collection's handcrafted pieces set with brilliant-cut diamonds and colored precious stones. On Feb. 7, see Trends Jewelry's new "Haute Hardware" line of metal fashion jewelry, noon-4 p.m., with Long Island designer Lisa Zampolin. Then, noon-6 p.m., get a personalized painting and engraving on your Hanae Mori fragrance bottle purchase; 516-873-2700 (Feb. 8 at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-425-6700).

SAMPLE SALE

EDITORIALIST, the online accessories shopping website, has jewelry, handbags and shoes from Valentino, Jason Wu, 3.1 Phillip Lim and more, priced at up to 70 percent off, noon-6 p.m. Feb. 3 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 4, at 143 Madison Ave., Suite 5C, buzzer 502, Manhattan. RSVP is required; events@editorialist.com.